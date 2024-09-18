In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, September 17), Dee-Dee and DS Lisa Swain crackdown and discover a new lead which could harm Joel.

Elsewhere, Lauren worries after she receives a call from the hospital informing her that something happened to baby Frankie while she was away.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers tonight.

Dee-Dee and DS Lisa Swain make a discovery about Joel (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee and Lisa work on their case

Dee-Dee and Lisa managed to spot one of the Bistro vans had a dash cam, which they decide to review.

The duo discuss and think tracking the footage might help them uncover which company sent Joel the abortion-inducing drugs and which he used on Lauren in an attempt to harm their son.

After plenty of searching, the women discover the parcel was from a private health clinic. Lisa takes it upon herself to call them and demand they provide details of the sender.

Could this parcel be another piece of evidence the women use to drag Joel down?

Betsy feels nervous

Elsewhere, Betsy avoids her mum as usual but feels the need to admit she has done something really bad.

She summons Sabrina to the precinct and says she has something she wants to admit.

What could it be? Could it involve Mason?

Coronation Street spoilers: Dobbs family drama

Keeping with his attempt to stay connected with his son Dorin in Romania, Tyrone and the girls video call him from their home.

However, the family are faced with bad connection which finally takes over, leaving the screen blank.

Worried that they won’t be able to keep good contact, the family mourn the distance between them and Dorin. Fiz adds that she’d never have returned Alina’s passport if she’d known this would happen.

Little do they know that the call is still connected on Alina’s side, and she hears all of Fiz and Tyrone’s confession.

Having heard the truth, will Alina cut things off with Tyrone again?

Lauren worries after a concerning call from the hospital (Credit: ITV)

Baby Frankie’s medical issues

Lauren decides to take a much-needed break from Frankie’s bed side and heads to the café with Max for a slap-up breakfast.

Things quickly take a turn for the worse when Lauren receives a call from the hospital telling her to come as quickly as possible.

In the hospital, the doctor explains to a terrified Lauren that Frankie suffered a seizure and they’ve taken him for a scan.

Billy and Bernie bust-up

Billy and Bernie are at logger-heads after the pair try and arrange Paul’s funeral during the tense mourning period.

Bernie has her own strong ideas as usual, but Billy wants something more traditional. Summer urges Billy to reach a compromise with Bernie.

But, she asserts that Paul wasn’t religious. Will Billy take this to heart?

Bethany feels insecure ahead of her trip to Turkey (Credit: ITV)

Bethany’s insecurities

In an attempt to get ahead with her packing for her PR trip to Turkey, Bethany heads to town to find a few new clothes.

She later returns to the Cobbles and admits she tried on several bikinis, but they made her look fat.

Ahead of a cosmetic surgery work trip, Bethany appears to be feeling more insecure than ever…

Back at the Rovers, Ryan is feeling disappointed after Daisy reveals she’s looking after Bertie while Daniel takes Bethany to the airport. He was hoping for some quiet time.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!