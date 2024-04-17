Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Daniel back in the frame over Lauren’s disappearance following Bobby’s lies

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight Daniel finds himself under suspicion once again after Bobby’s false statement to the police. Can Daniel prove his innocence once and for all?

Meanwhile, Alya accepts a job offer, but how will Adam react? And Sean and Dylan prepare to move house.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Will Bobby’s lies trip him up? (Credit: ITV)

Bobby grilled by DS Swain

The police call Bobby back to the station wanting further information. On Monday (April 15) he gave a false statement to try and get Roy out of prison. Swain wants further answers from Bobby and reminds him perverting the course of justice is a serious offence and carries a custodial sentence.

Bobby spins his lie further and later reveals to Carla he has described a man in a balaclava and a dark coat with a fur-trimmed hood.

In the cafe, Bobby tells Cassie, Evelyn and Nina what he has ‘suddenly remembered’ and it sets the cogs whirring in Cassie’s brain. Cassie remembers the coat Bobby has described at the charity shop. Hot-footing it down there with Evelyn, they discover the coat has gone, but some other clothes that came in with it are still there – and one of them has a name tag…

Daniel in the frame in Coronation Street spoilers

Soon enough DS Swain is calling at the builder’s yard flat to see Daniel. She asks him to come to the station with her as there has been a development in the Lauren Bolton case.

Bobby’s lies have put Daniel back in the frame. But can he prove his innocence?

Things aren’t going well for Roy (Credit: ITV)

Roy’s not coping

Meanwhile, in his prison cell, Roy is in a world of turmoil. He refuses his breakfast and won’t leave his cell. How much longer will Roy have to stay locked up?

Rich is impressed by Alya (Credit: ITV)

Alya annoys Adam in Coronation Street spoilers

After quitting Barlows’ Legal Services, Alya decides to accept the job with Rich. But Dee-Dee and Adam are struggling to cope without her to organise them.

Rich and Alya head to the bistro and he tells her she’s just what the company needs. He says she has the potential to go far.

However soon Adam receives an email from his biggest client telling him they are transferring their work to Alya’s new firm. He’s fuming about her poaching their business, but how will he deal with it?

Moving day for Sean and Dylan

Sean and Dylan are moving to their new flat. Mary calls round and later reports to Eileen that they have very little furniture and the place really needs a makeover.

Mary soon hands Sean a candle as a housewarming gift. But will Eileen step in and offer any support?

Joel has news for Dee-Dee

Dee-Dee agrees to a drink with Joel and he opens up about his life. He tells her Emily has been in touch and would like him to meet his daughter, Maeve. Will Dee-Dee support him?

Stu and Yasmeen on the rocks in Coronation Street spoilers

As Eliza prepares to move to Germany, she tells Sam and Hope how much she will miss them.

Meanwhile, things are tense between Stu and Yasmeen. He tells her he really wants their relationship to work, but it’s up to her if she also wants to give it a go. Will Yasmeen commit?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

