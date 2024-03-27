Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Christina returns and looks set to expose Daisy and Jenny

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Christina turns up at the pub – and Daisy and Jenny are terrified their lies are about to come crashing down. Can they get rid if her?

Meanwhile, Steve and Ken head off for cocktails, hoping to get lucky with the ladies – but it’s only Ken that’s successful!

Elsewhere in Coronation Street tonight, Summer leaves for a new adventure.

Can Daisy get rid of her mum? (Credit: ITV)

Christina’s back in Coronation Street spoilers

Daisy and Jenny are stopped in their tracks when Christina texts to say she’s coming to stay for two weeks. Daisy immediately goes into panic mode and desperately tries to stop her. She even suggests she should go to see a friend in Amsterdam instead.

Ryan is quite shocked by her attitude, believing Christina gave them money to buy the pub so the least they can do is put her up for a few days.

However, knowing the story about her mum was a pack of lies, Daisy needs to keep her as far away as possible. It doesn’t work though and Christina soon arrives at the Rovers saying her passport has expired and she needs to stay there.

Ryan then steps in and insists she should stay, after all she did help them. Christina is intrigued, but will she expose their secret theft of Carla’s money?

Ken gets lucky! (Credit: ITV)

Steve and Ken hit the town

With no luck on his online dating profile, Debbie suggests Steve head to cocktail night at the Chariot Square Hotel to try his luck with the ladies there instead. Steve agrees, but then is surprised to find Ken also wanting to go with him!

Reluctantly taking his father-in-law along, Steve is worried it will cramp his style. However soon Debbie brings them drinks over paid for by a woman at the bar.

Her name is Elspeth and it turns out she’s got her eye on Ken! Steve’s completely put out when he realises Ken’s the one who’s pulled and not him!

So long, Summer (Credit: ITV)

Summer leaves in Coronation Street spoilers

It’s time for Summer to fly the nest and head to Boston for university. It’s emotional as she packs her things up, especially given Paul’s deteriorating health.

Billy, Paul and Todd gather to say a tearful farewell to her. Will Summer be back?

Joseph has his exam

Chesney and Gemma take Joseph for his Oakhill entrance exam, but will he pass?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

