Coronation Street spoilers: Carla finds out the truth about the Rovers after Daisy slips up

The latest Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Carla Connor is to uncover the truth about Stephen’s money after Daisy slips up in her lavish spending habits.

Stumbling across Stephen’s hoard of money he stole from Carla and underworld, Daisy and Jenny used the cash to save the Rovers.

However, when Daisy continues flashing the cash, Bethany grows suspicious. And, as she finds evidence of Daisy and Jenny’s scheme, it’s not long before Carla finds out the truth too.

But how will she react?

Bethany is suspicious to see how much Daisy is flashing the cash (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy’s spending arouses suspicion in Bethany

Seeing Daisy climb out of Tim’s taxi with a load of shopping bags, Bethany comments that she must have spent a fortune. Daisy snaps back that it’s all from the charity shops.

In the Rovers, Bethany is intrigued to overhear Jenny slamming Daisy for spending so much money on her shopping spree. She points out that they need to keep a low profile, money-wise.

Later, Tim lets slip that he picked Daisy up from the centre of Manchester and Bethany realises she was lying about the charity shops.

With Daisy out of the picture, Bethany snoops around (Credit: ITV)

Bethany plays detective

Trying to get on better with Daisy, Bethany tells Daniel she’s going to see if she needs help preparing dinner. At the Rovers, Bethany persuades Daisy to let her help with the cooking. While Daisy’s distracted, Bethany turns the oven temperature up on the apple pie.

With the apple pie burnt to a crisp, Daisy goes to buy a replacement. Bethany and Ryan are left alone together to prepare the evening meal.

When Jenny calls Ryan to the bar, Bethany seizes the opportunity to rifle through drawers. Stuffing something in her handbag, she hurries out.

Back in the flat, Bethany removes Stephen’s journal from her bag and flicks through it, intrigued. What has she uncovered?

Carla knows that something is afoot (Credit: ITV)

Carla learns the truth

In the Rovers, Jenny tells Daisy they need to find a way to pay the money back to Carla without her finding out. However, Daisy still thinks that they should just keep quiet.

With karaoke night in full flow at the Rovers, Sally admires Daisy’s new designer bag. As Jenny berates Daisy for flaunting her wealth, she doesn’t realise her words can be heard over the karaoke microphone.

When Ryan steps in to calm the situation, Carla can’t help but notice the tension. Finding Jenny upset in Victoria Garden, Carla quizzes her about Bethany’s suspicions over Stephen’s money.

Jenny crumbles under pressure and admits that they took it – but had every intention of paying it back.

How will Carla react to Jenny and Daisy’s betrayal?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

