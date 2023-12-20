The Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal that Carla Connor discovers exactly what husband Peter Barlow has been hiding from her. But how will she react when she learns what Peter has been up to?

Elsewhere, menacing Tony demands his money back from cash-strapped Ed, and Cassie makes a plan on Evelyn’s behalf.

Meanwhile, Jenny begs Carla for money to save the Rovers, just as Ryan exits Weatherfield.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Peter meets with the mother of his liver donor (Credit: ITV)

Carla learns what Peter is up to

Carla is suspicious when, after telling her that he’s too busy for a lunch date, she finds Peter at home cleaning the flat. He tells her that he’s going to meet the mother of the donor who gave him his new liver.

With his donor’s mum on the way, Carla tells him that she’ll be there by his side.

But how will Valerie react when Peter reveals that he’s an alcoholic – and that her son’s liver saved his life?

Tony wants his money back (Credit: ITV)

Ed is in a tight spot

With Aggie unable to get home for Chrismas, Ed and the family vow to make it special for Glory. Later, Ed tells Serge that he will have the 1K he promised to lend him.

Paul arrives with the cash they owe Ed, who is relieved he can finally pay Tony. However, when Serge finds him with the cash, he assumes it’s his.

Ronnie takes everyone to the Bistro and hands Ed some cash to buy drinks. However, Tony sees Ed apparently splashing his cash instead of paying him.

He corners Ed and makes it clear he wants his money by tomorrow.

Evelyn makes plans for Christmas (Credit: ITV)

Cassie makes a plan

Evelyn suggests to Tyrone that he take the girls to Norfolk to see Fiz, while she spends Christmas with Roy. But with Cassie on her own, Evelyn is forced to invite her along.

In the café, Roy suffers an agonising back spasm. While Debbie helps him upstairs, Evelyn covers his shift.

Then, Cassie comes up with a gift idea from Roy to Evelyn. What does she have planned?

Evelyn takes over as Roy suffers an agonising back spasm (Credit: ITV)

Jenny reaches out to Carla

Jenny asks Carla her if she’ll lend her some money so that she can apply for a mortgage and buy the Rovers back. What will Carla say?

David and Maria put forth their cases for the salon (Credit: ITV)

Audrey makes a choice

Maria describes her vision for the salon to Audrey during their interview. Audrey seems impressed.

But when she interviews David, he refuses to take it seriously – leaving her annoyed. Who will Audrey choose?

Audrey is unimpressed with David’s flippant attitude (Credit: ITV)

Goodbye Ryan

An emotional Carla and Debbie wave Ryan off as he leaves Weatherfield for Glasgow with Crystal. Daisy watches sadly as he leaves the street.

Is Ryan gone for good?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!