Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Asha leaves Aadi to a deathly fate after lashing out over his kiss with Nina

Coronation Street spoilers tonight reveal Aadi is left to die after Asha finds out about his kiss with Nina. Will anyone save him in time?

Also, Hope finds out what Cassie did – is it time for her wayward granny to come clean? Or can she get Hope to keep quiet?

Meanwhile, Ed talks to Sarah on behalf of Damon, but will she give him another chance?

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Will Aadi be saved in time? (Credit: ITV)

Aadi dead?

After they kissed earlier in the week Aadi and Nina agree to never mention it again. But Aadi still feels guilty and gifts his sister an expensive bracelet as a birthday present.

Asha is shocked to see the jewellery, but immediately clocks Aadi’s guilty look and demands answers. Aadi and Nina explain they kissed and Asha is furious.

Later, angry Asha lets herself into Aadi’s flat and sees him asleep on the sofa. She throws the bracelet at him and tells him she never wants to see him again before storming out.

However, what she doesn’t realise is that he’s not actually asleep and is instead unconscious. His carbon monoxide monitor is broken and he’s in serious danger. Will anyone get to him before it’s too late?

Cassie is trying to cover her tracks (Credit: ITV)

Hope catches Cassie out in Coronation Street spoilers

Cassie is worried when Craig tells her that although Evelyn is no longer a suspect, they are still looking for Terry’s attacker. He also reveals the person stole a large amount of cash.

Hope is on to Cassie though and catches her with the money. Cassie offers her a slice of the cash if she keeps her mouth shut.

Will Hope be bribed and will she keep Cassie’s secret?

Damon gets a chance from Sarah – will he blow it? (Credit: ITV)

Ed fights Damon’s corner

Sarah isn’t sure what to think when Ed speaks out on behalf of Damon. He tells her Damon is a changed man, trying to turn his life around.

Sarah mulls on what he’s said and later goes to see Damon. She tells him she was quick to judge and she’s willing to meet him for a drink later.

Thrilled Damon can’t believe his luck. However it seems that’s all about to change when he turns the corner to find his car has been crushed!

Bobby causes mayhem

Carla is not happy when she’s forced to cut an important client meeting short.

It’s all because Bobby is causing trouble and distracting the machinists while they work. Will she bring him into line?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

