Coronation Street: Asha and Aadi should be 18 – not 19, fans correct soap

Coronation Street fans have been left baffled as Asha and Aadi Alahan prepared to celebrate their 19th birthday a year early. But how old are the twins?

The characters – who are played by actors Tanisha Gorey and Adam Hussain in the ITV soap – first joined the cobbles in 2006.

But as they made plans for their 19th birthday celebrations last night, viewers couldn’t help but point out the soap’s mistake. And it’s the same mistake fans have been all over for years!

Aadi and Asha will celebrate their birthday tonight (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street twins Aadi and Asha prepare to turn 19

As Corrie shared a picture on their social media of the twins as babies with mum Sunita and dad Dev, they asked: “The Alahan twins turn 19 this week! Who remembers back to when they were born?”

One fed-up fan replied: “Clearly not Dev or the incompetent Coronation Street writing team because they were born in 2006… (for those who struggle with maths, they’ll be 18).”

They then added: “Seriously, if you’re going to goof on the ages of your characters, why draw attention to it with a tweet like this!?”

Someone else chimed in: “Can you explain how they’re 19 if they were born 18 years ago?”

“They’re turning 19? 18 years after they were born? How does that work out?” asked one more.

Another added: “Why have they been moved up a year when we surely all remember them actually being born in 2006? They’re 18 now not 19!!”

A further commenter shared a clip of them being born in an episode clearly marked 2006.

The twins started having bigger storylines in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

So how old are Asha and Aadi Alahan?

It’s true! The Alahan twins were most definitely born in 2006.

The pair were raised in Bramhall before moving to Weatherfield when their divorced parents reunited.

Following the death of Sunita, Dev raised Aadi and Asha as a single father. Meanwhile, Mary Taylor acted as their nanny.

The age ‘blunder’ was first noticed in 2021 when the twins celebrated their 16th birthday on what should have been their 15th. Fans of course picked up on it then, with one saying: “Asha and Aadi just went and skipped a whole year, eh? Turning FIFTEEN, I believe…”

“Did Dev say it was Asha and Aadi’s 16th this week? According to several web sources the twins were born 13 Jan 2006 making them 15,” said another.

A third pointed out: “Has Dev forgotten how old his children are?”

Coronation Street has never referenced why they decided to age-up characters who were born on-screen, but they have stuck with the new birth year since then.

Sunita died when the twins were seven – or maybe eight?! (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

How did Sunita Alahan die?

Actress Shobna Gulati left Coronation Street in 2013 when Sunita was murdered by Karl Munroe.

In 2012, whilst she was with Dev, Sunita began an affair with Karl, who was in a relationship with Stella Price. Eventually, Stella found out and Karl moved into No.7 with Sunita and the children.

By 2013, Sunita and Karl hadn’t worked out and Dev didn’t want her back either. Sunita noticed Karl heading into the Rovers, where he once lived with Stella. She found him setting fire to the pub’s cellar and after a struggle she fell down the stairs.

Sunita was eventually rescued and was put into a coma. However, Karl blamed her for everything that happened. In her hospital room, he dislodged one of her tubes and she eventually died.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

