Coronation Street spoilers: The police hunt for Joel’s body after he leaves a note and disappears

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, DS Swain and Kit search for Joel Deering’s body after uncovering what seems to be a suicide note. With desolate Joel having reached his lowest ebb last week, Dee-Dee and the police are convinced that he might have taken his own life.

Searching Weatherfield for Joel’s body, Kit and Lisa make a damning discovery. And, as she attempts to come to terms with Joel’s final movements, Dee-Dee lashes out.

Developing a conspiracy theory, she confronts his dad. An appalled Lisa tells her that she needs to accept the truth.

Has Joel really taken his own life?

Read Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Lisa and Kit investigate after Dee-Dee passes on a curious call (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: The police fear the worst

Dee-Dee gets a voice message from Joel. Playing it back to Lisa, they believe that it could be a suicide note. Tracing Joel’s phone signal, Kit determines his last movements, finding his car parked on a bridge.

However, Joel is nowhere to be found. Opening the car, Kit finds a folded note inside.

Later, Lisa tells Dee-Dee that they are now officially looking for Joel’s body. Has Joel taken his own life?

Dubious Dee-Dee confronts Joel’s dad (Credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee’s in denial

In the cafe, Dee-Dee tells Kit that she phoned the wedding venue and the holiday company. She explains that Joel has apparently already gotten a refund on their deposits.

This leads her to believe that Joel could still be alive. Afterwards, she confronts Joel’s dad at the police station.

She suggests that Joel may have actually gone on the run.

Lisa tells Dee-Dee that she needs to face facts about Joel (Credit: ITV)

Seeing their argument, Lisa steps in, She tells Dee-Dee that she needs to accept that Joel is dead.

Will Dee-Dee believe what all the evidence is telling her? And is Joel really dead?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

