Coronation Street spoilers: Paul given heartbreaking prognosis – how long does he have left?

Our latest Coronation Street spoilers can reveal that Paul Foreman is to recieve a heartbreaking prognosis in his battle with motor neurone disease. As his symptoms worsen, Paul takes a trip to the hospital.

There, he and Billy are left reeling when the MND nurse reveals the extent of his sickness. But how long does Paul have left?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Paul’s health has continued to decline in recent weeks – but is he ready for what comes next? (Credit: ITV)

Paul seeks advice from friends

As the week begins, Paul consults Izzy about his condition. She advises Paul to be brutally honest about his disability on his Personal Independence Payment assessment. She says that if he doesn’t, he’ll lose out.

Meanwhile, the bishop summons Billy in for a meeting about his future. Elsewhere, Paul talks to David, and tells him that he tried to seduce Billy – but was too tired to go through with it. David tells him to talk to Billy.

Paul tells the speech therapist about his recent coughing fits. Bernie is worried when she sees the concern on the therapist’s face. The therapist refers Paul to the MND nurse.

Is even worse news on the way for Paul?

Paul’s prognosis is even worse than expected (Credit: ITV)

A good news / bad news situation

The bishop tells Billy that he’s going to lift his suspension. He tells Billy that it’s high time he return to work.

However, Billy’s good mood doesn’t last. Billy gets a call from Bernie, who is at the hospital with Paul.

At the hospital, the MND nurse tells Paul that he only has 6 – 12 months left to live.

The family are left reeling at the news that he has less than a year left to live (Credit: ITV)

How will the family react to this devastating news?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

