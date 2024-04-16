Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Toyah reveals she had a stillborn baby

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Toyah’s heartbreaking secret is exposed. After losing it at the Red Rec, she confides in Nick what happened when she was 19, but is she set to face consequences now?

Meanwhile, Leanne is pulled deeper under Rowan’s spell, but will she realise she’s being played?

Also, Asha is in grave danger as she tries to help Nina and Roy. Will anyone rescue her?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Toyah smashes up a car

After Sam takes Freddie out for a walk and he goes missing, Toyah heads out to search for the dog at the Red Rec. She comes across three amateur sleuths there digging up a rose bed believing that’s where Roy has hidden Lauren’s body.

Toyah sees red and totally loses it. She picks up one of their shovels and storms towards the car.

Toyah smashes up their car window as one of the men films her on his phone. Nick arrives and persuades Toyah to put down the shovel. She then bursts into tears.

2. Toyah’s secret revealed in Coronation Street spoilers

As Toyah remains adamant she was right to defend Roy and those men were smashing up a special place, Nick is confused. He eventually gets her to open up and Toyah reveals she gave birth to a stillborn baby when she was 19.

Toyah tells Nick the baby was a girl and the father was her rapist, Phil Simmonds. She then explains she buried the baby in the exact spot the sleuths were trying to dig up.

But then Simon returns home and reveals the area is now officially being searched by police who believe they’ve found a body. Is Toyah’s dark secret about to become common knowledge?

3. Leanne falls deeper under Rowan’s spell

When Leanne finds out Toyah’s secret, she feels like Nick betrayed her by not telling her. Rowan then arrives at the bistro and Leanne immediately brightens up.

He urges her to unburden herself of negativity and unload. Rowan tells her to put herself first. She then sits with Rowan while Nick is rushed off his feet in the bistro.

4. Asha in danger in Coronation Street spoilers

Asha is determined to locate Freddie, who has been dognapped, to surprise Nina for her birthday. But when she arranges to meet the troll behind the ransom video Aadi insists he must go with her. However he’s soon caught up with Amy and misses panicked Asha’s calls.

Asha decides to leave but she’s accosted by two men who start asking awkward questions. Asha is scared, but is she in real danger?

5. Bernie has a plan

Amy gets herself a gig as a student radio presenter, but reveals to Bernie she is short of a guest for her first live interview. Bernie then watches Paul telling funny stories to his PA Hannah and has an idea…

6. George’s will causes trouble

George is updating his will and wants Eileen to have power of attorney. Glenda is offended and storms out.

Eileen later visits the undertakers and finds Todd there giving George tea and biscuits. Eileen is suspicious, but does Todd have a hidden agenda? And what is it?

Todd later sneaks a look at George’s will and finds that George is leaving him the business. But Todd then finds Archie’s will. He quickly hides it in his pocket, surprised by what he’s seen.

7. Joel kisses Dee-Dee

Joel is hopeful Dee-Dee will forgive him and promises Michael he’ll never hurt his sister again. At the solicitor’s Joel tells Dee-Dee how grateful he is to her for coming with him to meet his daughter for the first time.

Joel then leans in to kiss Dee-Dee, desperate to try again. But will Dee-Dee respond? Can she ever forgive him and trust him?

8. Steve wants a date

Steve is talking to Demi online and Tim is suspicious that she doesn’t really exist. He urges Steve to set up a date to prove she’s real.

But Steve dithers about and fed-up Tim takes matters into his own hands. He grabs the phone and texts Demi inviting her on a date. Will Steve get lucky?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

