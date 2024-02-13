Coronation Street spoilers: Joel’s secret wife and kids exposed to Dee-Dee

Our latest Coronation Street spoilers can reveal that, as Alya’s suspicions begin to mount, Joel’s secret wife and children are exposed to a shocked Dee-Dee Bailey.

Dee-Dee has been feeling loved-up of late, as she entered a relationship with Joel. However, it quickly became clear that Joel was hiding something from Dee-Dee – including a mystery woman who appears to be very angry with him over something.

This woman, the soap revealed, is actually Joel’s wife.

As Alya learns the truth, Dee-Dee confronts Joel about his secrets. How will she react when she learns about her man’s family?

Alya’s suspicions are roused when she spots Joel get into a car with a mystery woman (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Alya grows suspicious of shady Joel

With Joel and Dee-Dee feeling loved up, he leaves the flat after spending the night together. But, on his way out, a receipt falls out of his wallet.

Dee-Dee sees that the receipt is from a jeweller’s shop, and is dated from December. She also notices that Joel clearly spent a lot of money on the purchase.

Emily is actually Joel’s wife! (Credit: ITV)

Later, Joel pops into the solicitor’s office and finds Dee-Dee, Adam and Alya discussing the receipt. He claims that its from a pair of cufflinks he bought himself – leading to Alya to joke that he has expensive tastes.

Afterwards, Alya spots Joel outside, in a car driven by a sullen-looking woman. Alya watches the pair drive away, her suspicions mounting.

But what – or who – is Joel hiding?

Dee-Dee confronts Joel (Credit: ITV)

Joel reveals the truth to Shocked Dee-Dee

Later, Alya shows Dee-Dee CCTV footage of Joel and his mystery woman in the Bistro together. Determined to get to the bottom of things, Dee-Dee confronts Joel.

Backed into a corner, Joel is forced to admit the truth. He tells Dee-Dee that he has a wife called Emily and a daughter named Maisie.

Dee-Dee is stunned to learn about Joel’s secret family (Credit: ITV)

He reveals that his wife threw him out when she was pregnant because he had an affair.

This news leaves Dee-Dee reeling in shock. What will she do next?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

