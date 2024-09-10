Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Daisy and Daniel grow closer under Bethany’s nose

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Bethany takes up a job opportunity and prepares to head to Turkey as Daisy and Daniel bond.

Elsewhere, Lisa Swain and Dee-Dee may just have the evidence they need to bring down Joel.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Bethany leaves as Daisy and Daniel grow closer

Debbie informs Bethany that a friend of hers is a CEO of an cosmetic surgery company and wants someone to go to Turkey to write an advertorial on their new facility. Bethany turns Debbie’s offer down but Daniel makes her reconsider.

Bethany decides to accept the job but is seething when she spots Daniel and Daisy hugging each other.

As Bethany returns from a shopping trip and complains about the swimsuits she tried on making her look fat, Daisy lets Ryan down by telling him that she’s going to mind Bertie whilst Daniel’s taking Bethany to the airport.

Ryan admits that he wants to spend more time with Daisy and thinks that moving in with her may help their situation. Daisy doesn’t give Ryan the answer he wants, making him suggest that Daisy’s still in love with Daniel. Is he right?

2. Lisa and Dee-Dee are on a mission

Dee-Dee and Lisa are horrified when Joel hands Carla a letter which details proceedings against her for slander. The power duo then spot that the Bistro van has a dashcam and go through the footage…

They then try to trace the company who sent the package with the abortion inducing drugs. Lisa then calls the private health clinic to see if she can get details of the sender. Will she get the evidence she needs?

Coronation Street spoilers: 3. Lauren’s baby deteriorates

At the hospital, someone visits Lauren who could be the key to bringing Joel down.

She’s later accompanied by Max as she receives the news that baby Frankie had a seizure and needs a scan. Later on, Dee-Dee stays by Lauren’s side as a social worker admits that she’s still under investigation for trying to abort her baby.

Coronation Street spoilers: 4. Betsy’s in major trouble

Betsy meets up with Sabrina and admits that she’s done something really bad. She then relays this information to Carla too.

It isn’t long before Lisa arrives at the factory and learns what Betsy’s done. She then tells Betsy that they need to go to the police station… But, will Betsy get into trouble?

5. Paul’s family plans his funeral

Billy’s heartbroken when he hears that Living Aids want to collect Paul’s wheelchair and synthesiser… but, he hasn’t downloaded all of Paul’s messages yet.

With Todd then announcing that Paul’s body is at the undertakers, Bernie and Billy clash over Bernie’s claims that Paul wasn’t religious. Elsewhere, everything becomes too much for Summer as she goes through a bag of Paul’s clothes.

6. Tracy bids farewell to Weatherfield – again!

Amy, Ken and Cassie say goodbye to Tracy as Steve takes her to the airport. Tracy then tells Steve that he should make a go of things with Cassie as there’s clearly a spark there.

With Steve getting the green light, will he make a move?

Coronation Street spoilers: 7. Cassie makes a discovery

With Fiz and Tyrone having a lot to deal with as Alina returns back to Romania with Dorin, Hope starts rebelling by taking a vape into school.

Sam and Jack both try to discourage Hope from vaping. Later, back at home, Cassie finds the vape pen in Hope’s bag. Hope’s desperate for her not to snitch back to her parents. But, will Cassie do the right thing?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

