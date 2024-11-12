Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Carla prepares to confront her feelings for Lisa as Betsy faces danger

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Carla prepares to address her feelings for Lisa Swain as Betsy’s put in huge danger.

Elsewhere, Shona gets some bad news about Clayton.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

Coronation Street spoilers: 1. Carla bites the bullet?

Betsy tells Lisa that she’s heading to Becky’s grave as it’s her birthday. Lisa feels awful for having forgotten and drowns her sorrows. She then wakes up hungover at Carla’ flat…

Carla admits to Ryan that she has feelings for Lisa but feels so out of her depth but he tells her to bite the bullet and to tell Lisa how she feels. Carla then returns home to find Lisa getting dressed as she considers being honest. Later, Lisa realises that she’s missed a call from Betsy who is in trouble…

2. Betsy’s in danger

Mason’s brothers are released without charge as Betsy advises Mason to lie that Tim was the one to grass them up to the police.

Betsy tries to flirt with Mason but is soon interrupted when Matty turns up. Later on, Tim reports Mason’s brothers to the police as he and Sally find the word ‘grass’ sprayed on their front door. Mason and Betsy then warn Eileen that Logan is dangerous as they spot him getting into Tim’s cab.

Logan and Matty then threaten Tim in his parked cab, desperate to make him pay. In another turn of events, Mason’s brothers soon corner Betsy and take her phone off her. Betsy’s filled with fear… But, can anyone save her?

3. Things become too much for Dee-Dee

Dee-Dee awakes from a nightmare and heads to work. Meeting a new client, she then rushes off after suffering a meltdown. Kit tries to calm Dee-Dee down before Dee-Dee confides some shock news to Sarah. But, what does she reveal?

Coronation Street spoilers: 4. Cassie’s sacked

Ken comes back from Porto and tells his family that he can’t afford to keep Cassie as his carer. The Barlows can’t help but be happy with Ken’s decision.

Ken backtracks though and offers to pay Cassie an extra pound an hour if she returns to work for him. Tracy and Steve are adamant they can look after Ken themselves but are thrown when his health takes a turn…

5. Nick and Toyah sneak around

Inside of the Bistro office, Nick and Toyah quickly get dressed as they hear Leanne approaching. But, will Leanne catch them together?

Coronation Street spoilers: 6. Shona’s devastated

Shona goes into her junk mail and finds an email from Clayton’s prison. She then admits to David that Clayton has regained consciousness but doesn’t want to see her. David can’t help but be relieved over the revelation though.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

