Coronation Street spoilers: Gail comes up with a radical plot to save Bethany

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Bethany Platt’s health and legal woes continue to escalate. And, with the family struggling to pay her bills, desperate Gail comes up with a plan to save her granddaughter.

This comes as Bethany remains in a Turkish hospital, laid up after a botched cosmetic surgery gone wrong. With the company refusing to help with Bethany’s bills, her friends and family are forced to resort to desperate measures.

What does Gail have planned?

Meanwhile, Daniel devises a scheme of his own to come to Bethany’s aid. Can Bethany’s friends and family bring Bethany home?

Read Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Sarah gets a visit from the CEO of the cosmetic surgery company (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bad news for Bethany

With Sarah unable to access her voicemail from Turkey, she asks Adam to check for news from a loan company. Listening in, Adam is shocked when he comes across one from Damon.

Meanwhile, in the Turkish hospital, Amelia, the CEO of the cosmetic surgery company approaches Sarah. She explains that the company would like to cover her hotel accommodation.

But when Sarah demands that they should pay Bethany’s medical bills, the CEO hands her Bethany‘s consent form instead. Back home, David tells Audrey that the cosmetic surgery company is refusing to pay up.

Audrey suggests that they go online and spread the word about what the company is really like.

What will Bethany’s family do next?

Amelia refuses to pay up (Credit: ITV)

Gail makes a plan

Racking her brains, Gail suggests that she sell the house to help raise money for Bethany’s medical bills. David is horrified, and points out that they’d be homeless if she did.

Meanwhile, Daniel tells Ken about his plan to use some of Bertie’s trust fund to help Bethany. Skeptical Ken urges him to think twice.

Who will help Bethany?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!