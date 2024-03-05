Coronation Street spoilers: First look as Roy is arrested on suspicion of Lauren’s murder

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal DS Swain believes Lauren is dead – and Roy murdered her. But is he innocent?

Also, Leanne is charmed by mysterious Rowan from The Institute, but is he really all that he seems?

Meanwhile, Damon promises Sarah the world, but is in league with Harvey to make it happen. Will she find out?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. New evidence in Lauren’s disappearance

Bobby suggests Sean could rent Lauren’s old flat, but Sean isn’t keen after spotting blood on the curtains there. Bobby is immediately concerned and tells DS Swain about it.

After Swain and Craig see the blood stains for themselves, Bobby tells them all about her relationship with Roy and how he gave her a job, a place to live and cleaned up the mess when she left. Swain soon heads to the cafe to interview Roy.

2. Daniel in the frame

After Max suggests Daniel was Lauren’s secret boyfriend , DS Swain questions him. She asks if Lauren was paying for her tutoring sessions with sex.

Daniel is horrified by the idea. He’s even more appalled when Swain brings up his past with Summer Spellman and prostitute Nicky Wheatley. Realising he’s under suspicion Daniel demands a solicitor.

3. Roy arrested

Meanwhile, Roy is getting trolled online and Carla shows him the awful comments. Suki from the Gazette arrives to record another appeal, but Carla and Nina beg Roy not to do it.

However they are interrupted by DS Swain. She has come to arrest Roy on suspicion of the murder of Lauren Bolton. Carla and Nina watch in shock as Roy is led away. But did he do it?

4. Simon in court

Simon is preparing for court and tells Nick and Leanne he’ll take whatever punishment is coming for him as he deserves it. As they get ready for court Nick makes out he’s too busy to attend. Sam gives Simon a character reference however.

5. Leanne reeled in

Leanne takes Simon to The Institute seminar at the Chariot Square Hotel. Rowan manages to charm Leanne and gives her some advice.

Rowan encourages Leanne to share her innermost feelings. When he leaves he flashes her a smile that makes her blush. But is he a good guy?

6. Damon lies to Sarah

Damon and Sarah are house hunting. He calls Harvey and demands a cut of the profits from the job or else he’ll go to the police.

Damon then tells Sarah he’s spoken to his financial advisor and they can afford the house of her dreams.

7. Amy dines with the enemy

Tracy manages to persuade Amy to join her for lunch. However, Amy is left annoyed when Tommy is there too. Will Tracy get them to bond?

8. Eliza finds out the truth

Eliza finds the £10k in Stu’s pocket as well as a note from her dad apologising for letting her down. As she looks at Stu and Yasmeen who know they are going to have to explain.

Eliza soon tracks down her dad and tells him she doesn’t want to lose him again. She reveals she wants to move to Germany with him. How will Stu react?

8. Gemma kicks off

Linda thinks Joseph should go to Oakhill. She offers to pay the fees leaving Chesney stunned and Gemma furious.

Gemma grabs the prospectus and stuffs it in a drawer. She tells Chesney he needs to get Linda to back off, but will he have the guts?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

