Coronation Street spoilers: Emotions run high at Paul’s funeral as Bernie plots to give him the send-off she wants

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, grieving Billy Mayhew and Bernie Winter clash as they attempt to plan Paul’s funeral. With Bernie determined to give Paul an explosive send-off to remember, she leaps into action – leaving Billy reeling.

What does Bernie have planned?

Read Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

It’s the week of Paul’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Billy and Bernie clash over Paul’s funeral

With no agreements set for Paul’s funeral, Billy suggests to Bernie that they choose the flowers together. However, this only results in another argument when they’re unable to agree.

Afterwards, Bernie tells Dev that she may not have been able to give Paul a funeral he would have liked, put plans to find a fitting resting place for his ashes.

What does she have planned?

Friends and family pay tribute to Paul (Credit: ITV)

Paul’s funeral gets going

On what should have been their first wedding anniversary, Billy prepares for Paul’s funeral. Finding a drunken Denny skulking around at the church, Billy tells him to behave and keep his head down.

As the funeral gets underway, Todd, Summer, Kit, David, Chesney and Dee-Dee carry the coffin down the aisle. Bernie and Gemma follow behind as Billy steps forward to conduct the service.

Will all go to plan?

Bernie has big plans for Paul’s ashes (Credit: ITV)

Bernie plans a party

After the funeral, the finishing touches are put to a memorial rave on the street. Preparing the bunting and glow sticks, Bernie asks Todd to bring Paul’s ashes so that she can give him prime spot on the dance floor.

Meanwhile, hungover Billy is shocked when he goes to collect the ashes only to find that Bernie already has them.

As she thanks the party goers for giving Paul a memorial to remember, Bernie reveals her plan to shoot his ashes into space. Can Billy get to her in time?

