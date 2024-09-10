Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel and Daisy grow closer as Bethany prepares to leave Weatherfield

In Coronation Street spoilers, as she gets a promising job offer abroad, Bethany prepares to leave Weatherfield. However, she is worried when she spots Daniel and Daisy sharing a hug on the Street, apparently growing closer again.

Elsewhere, Ryan worries about the state of his relationship when Daisy is non-committal about their spending time together – and shrugs off his suggestion that they move in together. Dismayed, Ryan accuses her of still being in love with Daniel.

Could Daniel and Daisy rekindle their romance, leaving Bethany and Ryan out in the cold?

Read Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Daniel and Daisy share a tender hug (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany upset as Daniel and Daisy share a moment

Debbie tells Bethany that a friend of hers is looking for someone to write some advertisement copy on a new cosmetic surgery in Turkey. Bethany initially turns Debbie down but, after telling Daniel, he suggests she take her up on it.

On Daniel’s advice, Bethany sends Debbie a message, accepting the job. However, she’s shocked to see Daniel and Daisy hugging.

Does she have reason to worry about Daniel and Daisy?

Ryan isn’t happy about Daisy’s lack of enthusiasm lately (Credit: ITV)

Ryan worries about his relationship

Later, Bethany returns from a wasted shopping trip. She explains how she tried on several swimsuits, but felt that they all made her look fat.

Meanwhile, Daisy tells a disappointed Ryan that she’ll be looking after Bertie while Daniel takes Bethany to the airport. He tells her that he’d like to spend more time with her – and suggests that they move in together. However, he’s crestfallen when she’s non-committal about it.

He tells her that it’s obvious she’s still in love with Daniel.

Is this the beginning of the end for Daisy and Ryan? And what does that mean for Daniel and Bethany?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

