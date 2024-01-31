Coronation Street spoilers: Damon and Sarah move in together as Adam gets closer to freeing Harvey

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Sarah happily making plans for the future with new boyfriend Damon Hay, while her ex-husband Adam edges closer to getting Damon’s murderous brother Harvey out of prison.

It’s shaping up to be a dramatic twist in Sarah and Adam’s acrimonious split, so read on to find out all the details in Coronation Street spoilers.

Adam’s hurt to see Damon moving his stuff into his old flat (Credit: ITV)

Moving day!

It’s Sarah’s birthday and Adam’s really not happy when he spots his ex-wife moving new boyfriend Damon’s stuff into the flat.

Hurt and upset, Adam heads to work where he asks Dee-Dee and Joel about a firearms case he’s taken on and gets their advice on how to handle it.

Of course, we all know that tricky case just so happens to be getting Damon’s brother Harvey off his murder conviction.

Sarah’s moved Damon in, but Adam’s not happy (Credit: ITV)

Celebrations!

Later, Damon’s at the Bistro for Sarah’s birthday celebrations and handing out shots to the whole Platt family to toast his girlfriend’s special day. He’s clearly worked out the way to get in with the Platts is to ply them with booze!

But Adam’s busy shooting him daggers, until Dee-Dee and Joel show up and tell him they reckon they’ve cracked his case.

Is Adam’s luck changing?

Damon wants to make a go of it with Sarah (Credit: ITV)

Taking the blame?

Later in the week, urged on by Damon, Sarah suggests to Adam that they talk about divorce. Poor Adam struggles to hide his emotions as he tells Sarah he wants to sell the flat because he doesn’t want Damon living in the house they used to share.

Sob!

And he channels his sadness into work as he visits Harvey and runs through his grounds for appeal. He tells him the only way to be sure of getting off is to pin Natasha’s murder on someone else.

But he’s shocked when Harvey calls him and announces he’s got someone who’s willing to take the blame.

Turns out, though, that John Perry – the man who’s offered to take the rap for Natasha’s killing, is terminally ill. He’s a cancer patient at Weatherfield General. Can Adam really go through with this?

