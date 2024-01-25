Coronation Street: Damon started the fire at the builder’s yard, a new fan theory predicts

Last night on Coronation Street (Wednesday, January 24), a fire broke out at Ed’s builder’s yard as Michael rushed in to rescue Ed.

Ed wasn’t actually inside at the time but ran in once he heard Michael screaming for help from the burning building.

A new fan theory now suggests that the person responsible for the fire wasn’t Ed – but was Damon!

Michael got trapped in the fire (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: The builder’s yard fire

Yesterday, a fire erupted at the builder’s yard as smoke filled the streets of Weatherfield.

Michael saw the flames and worried that Ed was inside, rushing in to save him.

However, Ed wasn’t actually inside. Instead, Michael put himself at risk as he became trapped in the burning site.

Ed heard Michael screaming for help and then ran in to save him instead. Michael was rescued and went to hospital to get checked over.

With the firefighters tackling the blaze, Craig overheard some gossip that white spirit was found all over the scene.

He then reported back to DS Swain, wondering if Ed ignited the fire so that he could claim on the insurance to clear his debts.

Damon might have started the blaze (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Damon caused the fire?

Damon recently went into business with Ed but Ed told him that he couldn’t carry on working on the bar renovation as the bailiffs had taken all of his tools.

Now, some fans reckon that Damon could’ve started the fire at the builder’s yard in an act of revenge. Or, perhaps he could’ve done it to help Ed claim on the insurance and find a way out of his mess.

One fan said: “Really hope Ed didn’t start that fire. I wouldn’t put it past Damon to have done it.”

really hope Ed didn't start that fire.

I wouldn't put it past Damon to have done it.#Corrie — Jehan (@1stLadyHooligan) January 24, 2024

Another Coronation Street fan declared: “Damon lit the fire,” whilst a third person suggested: “I think Damon torched the yard.”

What really started the fire? (Credit: ITV)

Is Damon to blame?

Craig suggested that Ed might’ve started the fire on purpose so that he could claim on the insurance.

However, next week, it’s revealed that neither Ed nor Damon were responsible – or at least, that’s what it seems like!

The police share the information that an electrical heater was the cause of the fire. But, will Ed be able to claim on the insurance and solve his money issues?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

