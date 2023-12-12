Coronation Street spoilers for Christmas and New Year as Peter leaves Weatherfield – and Carla – behind

Coronation Street spoilers for Christmas and New Year reveal we are set to say goodbye to the legendary Peter Barlow. Carla’s left all alone – until she gets a very unexpected house guest…

Meanwhile, the Rovers is back in business and Bethany returns to the cobbles. Damon’s also back, so Adam had better watch out.

All this and more in Christmas and New Year spoilers for Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Carla gives Peter a shock on Christmas Day

It’s Christmas Day and Carla is overwhelmed by Peter’s gift to her – a beautiful silver bracelet inscribed with P loves C.

However, Peter is left shocked when Carla reveals what she has bought him for Christmas.

2. Peter leaves

As Peter and Carla look back over their relationship, they admit they will always love each other, however they now realise that maybe they are better off apart. Peter leaves Carla – and Weatherfield behind as they must come to terms with a future without each other.

3. Jenny and Daisy are in business

Jenny and Daisy have their bid officially accepted. They are also given the go ahead to open the Rovers in time for New Year’s Eve. The locals all muck in to prepare the pub for the grand reopening.

Consequently, the night is a roaring success and everyone gathers outside to ring in the New Year with a rousing chorus of Auld Lang’s Syne.

4. Bethany’s back!

Daniel is surprised when he sees Bethany get out of a taxi. His face lights up, but with Daisy on her way to see him to try and patch things up for the new year, what will she find?

Bethany later arrives at Sarah’s flat and mum and daughter are thrilled to see each other.

But Daisy is left devastated by Bethany’s return after learning she and Daniel spent the night together. Bethany continues to stir the pot when she calls into the Rovers and comments on how empty it is.

5. Fears for Paul

Gemma and Chesney are worried about Paul on Christmas Day when they can’t get hold of him. So Ches and Todd head on over and break down the door, worried he’s fallen. But they are shocked by what greets them!

6. Todd falls for Moses

Paul gets a new PA, Moses, and Todd soon sees him and is clearly smitten. He rushes over to offer to help them both, but will Moses return his affections?

7. Paul has a fall

Moses is late turning up and Paul needs the toilet after an afternoon spent drinking sangria. Paul drags himself to his wheelchair, but crashes to the floor.

8. Adam and Sarah grow closer – as Damon returns

Sarah and Adam end up spending New Year’s Eve together and it’s clear the spark remains. She then helps Adam after another panic attack and promises they’ll tackle this together.

But neither of them notice Damon is watching them – and soon Adam is tied up in the back of a van… Can he escape?

Craig questions Damon about Adam’s kidnap, but is he behind it? When Sarah comes out as his alibi, has that put paid to her reunion with Adam?

9. Damon wants his money

Damon turns up at the bistro wanting his investment money back. When he’s then called to see Harvey in prison, it’s clear something’s going on.

10. Carla gets a new family!

Bobby calls at the flat and Carla think he’s a pizza delivery boy so buzzes him up. But Bobby reveals he’s Rob Donovan‘s son – and therefore her nephew.

Carla agrees he can stay a while, but then a van turns up with all of his things. Bobby realises his mum must have sent his stuff on. Carla’s certainly gutted to realise Bobby is here to stay.

Simon offers Bobby his bedroom and says he’ll go and stay with Leanne. But Bobby soon proves more trouble than he’s worth when Carla finds him chatting up Debbie!

11. A very Cropper Christmas

Evelyn, Mary and Roy gather for Christmas dinner in the cafe. Evelyn opens her present from Roy and is touched to see what he has bought her.

12. Tracy gets a surprise at Christmas

Tracy isn’t happy to find she’s cooking for 10 at the Barlows’. After an ill-advised joke, Tracy storms off to the flower shop to get a bottle of wine. But once there she finds footballer Tommy Orpington wanting a last-minute gift for his mum.

13. Cassie sets Abi up

The owner of the Porsche turns up when Cassie calls him and he sees the car is scratched. Cassie suggests Abi was responsible for the damage and is pleased when Kevin believes her.

14. Ed’s guilt builds

Ed feels awful as he watches the family open the few presents they salvaged. He then feels even worse unwrapping a watch inscribed to ‘the World’s Best Dad. Our Hero.’

Meanwhile, Michael finds out the Wendy house that was stolen was at a pawn shop and reports it to Craig. Craig says he’ll certainly look into it.

Soon enough the truth about Ed’s gambling comes out and Michael kicks him out. By New Year’s Day, Dee-Dee thinks Ed should be allowed back home, but Michael refuses.

15. Ed gets a dodgy break

Damon offers Ed a job renovating a bar. Dee-Dee warns her dad to stay well away from Damon, but will he listen?

16. Stu confesses

Eliza is withdrawn and upset after Dom failed to turn up for Christmas. Stu finally admits to Yasmeen it’s his fault as he paid Dom off, leaving Yasmeen horrified.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

