Six Coronation Street spoilers for Christmas Day: Gail’s exit, Leanne’s revenge and Daniel pops the question

Coronation Street spoilers for Christmas Day reveal a ton of drama goes down on the cobbles…

With Gail Platt leaving the street after 50 years, does she say her goodbyes with a new husband by her side? And who ends up tumbling down some stairs following a row with David Platt?

Meanwhile, Leanne gets the ultimate revenge on sister Toyah, but how will this change their relationship going forward?

Here’s the full Coronation Street spoilers for Christmas Day.

Will Gail go ahead with the wedding? (Credit: ITV)

1. Coronation Street spoilers: Gail Platt leaves cobbles

It’s the day soap fans have been waiting for: Gail Platt’s no-doubt emotional exit.

But with her and Jesse’s planned wedding day finally here, will Gail leave Weatherfield as a married woman? Or will the legendary character bid farewell to her feuding family on her own?

David starts to become paranoid (Credit: ITV)

2. David becomes suspicious of Shona and Adam

Meanwhile, opening Christmas presents, David becomes suspicious of Shona when he doesn’t unwrap the aftershave he found in Shona’s bag.

As fans will recall Shona cheated on David with Kit earlier this month…

When Adam calls round wreaking of aftershave, explaining it was a Christmas present, David is more suspicious. Insisting that Adam joins him for a birthday drink, what does David have planned?

Adam and David have a kerfuffle on Christmas (Credit: ITV)

3. Coronation Street spoilers: Adam falls

As Adam knocks back whisky, David drinks his water. Shona and Sarah then arrive to hear David accusing Adam of sleeping with Shona behind his back.

A row later ensues and Adam tumbles down the stairs – but will Adam be ok?

Leanne finally gets her revenge on Toyah and Nick (Credit: ITV)

4. Leanne’s revenge revealed

Elsewhere, Toyah arrives in the bistro to help Nick set up for Gail and Jesse’s wedding, explaining that Leanne has lifted her ban for the occasion.

As guests arrive, the police then show up and tell Nick and Toyah that they need to ask them some questions on a fraud allegation. What has Leanne done?

Things take a dramatic turn (Credit: ITV)

5. Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah and Leanne fight

Later on Coronation Street, as Kit shows Nick the account from TLH Holdings, Nick assures Kit he’s never seen them before.

However, at the station a row with Toyah and Leanne escalates into a fight and Max watches on and Max films it.

Daniel takes the next step (Credit: ITV)

6. Daniel pops the question

Finding Bethany dressed to the nines, Daniel is delighted to see her looking like her old self, following her traumatic botched surgery op earlier m in the year.

When Bethany gifts Daniel an expensive vintage watch, he seems underwhelmed and an upset Bethany then confronts Daniel, convinced he doesn’t want to be with her anymore.

Daniel assures her she couldn’t be more wrong and, getting down on one knee, asks her to marry him. Has he done enough to convince her? And what will Bethany say?

