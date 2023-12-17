Coronation Street spoilers: Cassie ups her plan to split Kevin and Abi

Our Coronation Street spoilers for Christmas and New Year can reveal that Cassie Plummer sets into motion her plan to split up Kevin and Abi – stealing a customer’s Porsche from the garage and blaming Abi.

Will Kevin and Abi fall for Cassie’s plot? Or can Roy convince her to come clean about what she has done?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this story in full below.

This week’s episodes saw Cassie steal a customer’s Porsche! (Credit: ITV)

Abi takes the fall for Cassie’s joy ride

As the story continues, Roy spots the Porsche in the garage and realises that Cassie must have stolen it from a customer when she drove him last week. Meanwhile, Kevin and Abi are horrified when they discover a huge scratch on the side of the car.

Cassie suggests to Kevin that Abi might have started drinking again – and that maybe she scratched the Porsche while drunk.

As Kevin tells Abi that the scratched Porsche is booked in at the bodyshop next week, Cassie formulates a plan.

Cassie turns Kevin against Abi (Credit: ITV)

Cassie sets a plan into action

Later, the Porsche’s owner arrives to collect his car. Cassie makes out that she rang him by mistake.

He’s unimpressed when he sees the damage to the paintwork and threatens to sue. Kevin and Abi are horrified when Cassie promises that the car will be repaired and as good as new by tomorrow.

Cassie’s pleased to see Kevin blame Abi for the scratched car.

Will Cassie split up Kevin and Abi? (Credit: ITV)

Roy urges Cassie to come clean

Later, Roy tells Cassie that he cannot let Abi take the blame for damaging the car. Cassie agrees to come clean, and prepares to confess to Kevin.

However, just as she’s about to spill all, he offers her a permanent job at the garage.

Then, the Porsche’s owner collects his car – but refuses to pay the bill. Kevin takes out his anger on Abi, blaming her once again for the scratch.

Will Cassie reveal the truth?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

