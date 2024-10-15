Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany comes home from hospital, but is confronted by a masked intruder

In Coronation Street spoilers, Bethany finally returns to the flat after a traumatic stint in hospital, but things quickly take a turn for the worse.

She gets confronted by an intruder disguised with a mask. Who could it be?

Read Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Bethany makes it back home (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany’s surgery

Bethany headed off to Turkey for a PR job opportunity at an aesthetics clinic.

There, she succumbed to her insecurities and underwent a liposuction procedure. However, things went wrong during a botched surgery.

She was rushed to an expensive hospital where she underwent an emergency operation, leaving her with a permanent stoma bag. There, she stayed in intensive care, which Sarah and Daniel rushed over and were informed of the expensive treatment she had.

Gail and the rest of the family worked from Weatherfield to raise the funds to pay for a medical flight back.

Next week, she’s due to go home after touching down in the hospital in the UK.

However, things go from bad to worse when she is confronted with a masked intruder. But who could it be?

Who is behind the mask? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany’s intruder

Sarah has had a few run ins with Damon, who is trying to reach out and offer to pay for Bethany’s care.

Initially, Adam deleted the calls and tried to discourage him from helping, but Damon isn’t backing down.

At the beginning of the week, Sarah collects Bethany from hospital and rejects a call from an unknown number. Just before, Bethany had broken down in tears, and she needed comfort.

In the prison, a frustrated Damon is clearly trying to get through to her…

Moving on, Sarah settles Bethany at the flat before popping out to the shops. Later on, Bethany hears the door and assumes it is her mum.

However, she’s faced with an intruder in a balaclava.

Can she hide from them in time?

Could one of Damon’s henchmen be trying to get their attention? Or has Sarah landed herself in trouble?

Could Mason play a role?

Alternatively, Mason’s brother Logan has been attempting to recruit him into his criminal ways.

The abusive brother is known for robberies, even giving Mason a crowbar. While Mason disposed of the weapon after a warning for Betsy, maybe the pair completed a theft before?…

Could one of the brothers be behind the break-in?

