Coronation Street star Simon Gregson previously revealed his devastating battle with a health condition.

Last year, the Steve McDonald actor opened up about his long battle with anxiety.

I’m A Celeb star Simon – who will appear on Deal or No Deal on Sunday (January 7) – told how he has always been desperate for people to like him. But after consulting with a psychiatrist he got to the root of his problems.

Simon previously opened up about his anxiety battle (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Simon Gregson on anxiety struggle

Diagnosed with anxiety, Simon worked out coping mechanisms to help him deal with his condition. He now speaks out to help others.

He told The Sun in July 2023: “Everyone has a mental trigger that can help with recovery. For me, it was thinking, ‘Do I want to be surrounded by my family on my deathbed wishing I had worried more?’

“No, I didn’t. That was a eureka moment. So now I just let things go. I’ve learned to train my brain not to hold on to stuff that doesn’t ­matter.”

He added to Cheshire Life magazine: “I was always really anxious growing up, worrying about what people thought of me. There were also times of depression.

“You can’t keep brushing stuff under the carpet when your kids start to notice things. I saw a psychiatrist and he said I’d had anxiety for more than 20 years.”

Simon admitted a deathbed fear he had (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

Simon also opened up about the toughest Coronation Street storyline he ever had to film. Viewers watched two years ago as Steve and Leanne lost their young son Oliver.

The youngster developed a life-limiting condition. He was just three years old when he died leaving his parents and wider family devastated.

The actor revealed: “While Steve was reading Mr Men books to his dying child, I would be going home reading Mr Men to my three-year-old, so that was tough. As an actor you want to do a great job on sensitive subjects but there can be a danger of getting in too deep.”

