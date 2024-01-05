Soap fans will know that Nigel Havers played Conman Lewis Archer in Coronation Street, first appearing on the ITV soap in 2009.

Lewis Archer passed away in 2019 with an engagement ring for Audrey in his hand after his previous chest pains were dismissed.

Now, five years later, Nigel Havers has hinted that he would be up for starring in the soap again.

Conman Lewis died with a ring in his hand (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Lewis Archer died in 2019

Lewis Archer was known for conning Audrey Roberts whilst managing to gain her trust and love.

He first appeared in 2009, leaving Audrey heart-broken when he stole four grand from the bookies.

Lewis then returned in 2012 and tried to get in with Audrey’s daughter, Gail Platt instead. Whilst pretending to have fallen for Gail, he robbed the family of £40,000.

In 2018, Lewis came back for the third time. He had promised Audrey that he’d changed but Gail didn’t believe him.

He was found dead in 2019 with an engagement ring in his hand, although Audrey soon discovered that £80,000 had been stolen from her.

With Audrey initially blaming Lewis, it was Nick who eventually confessed to taking the money from his grandmother.

Audrey was devastated after realising that Lewis was innocent, wishing that she’d had the chance to have a proper relationship with him.

Nigel Havers isn’t ruling a return out (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Nigel Havers hints at soap return

Recently speaking in an interview on This Morning, Nigel Havers addressed his time on the cobbles.

He was then asked if he’d be up for returning to the soap should the opportunity arise.

As presenter Rylan noted that characters come back from the dead all of the time in soap, Nigel then hinted at a possible way he could come back – he could return as Lewis’ twin brother!

He then added: “Of course, never ever say never, we’re mad to do that!”

But, could he really return to the cobbles? Well, Nigel’s certainly up for it! But, could viewers soon seen the arrival of Lewis’ twin brother on the Street?

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Do you miss Lewis Archer in Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!