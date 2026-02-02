Coronation Street schedule shaken up this week as ITV drops episodes for half the week

Coronation Street fans are having to stay sharp this week, as the ITV soap is off screens for several nights thanks to a temporary schedule shake-up.

Soap Power Hour might only have landed last month, but it hasn’t taken long for a familiar disruption to creep back in. The good news? It’s short-lived – and for reasons viewers will instantly recognise.

Corrie isn’t for the usual five days this week (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street schedule shakeup this week

Under the new Soap Power Hour, Coronation Street usually airs every weekday from 8.30pm-9pm on ITV.

But this week sees the show briefly return to its old Monday, Wednesday and Friday days.

Corrie airs as normal tonight (Monday, February 2) from 8.30pm. However, there’s no episode on Tuesday, with ITV instead airing live coverage of the EFL Cup.

The soap is back on Wednesday (February 4) from 8.30pm-9pm, but Thursday is another no-go, thanks to coverage of the Six Nations Live.

Friday (February 6) rounds off the week with the final episode, once again airing between 8.30pm-9pm.

If you’d rather not wait until the evening, episodes will also be available on ITVX and YouTube from 7am on the day they’re due to air.

Debbie goes to court (Credit: ITV)

Here’s what’s happening in Corrie this week

There’s plenty of drama packed into the episodes we do get this week, starting with Debbie Webster as she prepares to head to court to receive her verdict.

Ahead of the hearing, Carl Webster admits that he framed Debbie for the Corriedale crash. Debbie reveals she’s known the truth all along – but kept quiet to protect him, because he’s her son.

As Debbie waits to learn her fate, fans will see whether Carl will finally come clean to anyone else.

Elsewhere, Jodie attempts to stop Shona from going ahead with her plan to track down their dad.

And Kevin continues to struggle, climbing onto the garage roof to fix a leak. Abi follows him, clearly worried, and tries to get Kevin to accept that he needs help. But will she reach him in time?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

