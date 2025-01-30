Former Coronation Street character Reece Bolton is set to make a comeback to our screens as he reunites with daughter Lauren.

Actor Scott Anson confirmed the comeback this week on his social media page, also sharing a photo of a new script.

Reece was last seen on screen in March 2024, but he’s about to reunite with Lauren Bolton once more.

Reece hasn’t been seen for 10 months (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street villain Reece Bolton return confirmed

Viewers may remember that Reece Bolton is the dad of Lauren Bolton, being a member of the far-right gang that groomed Max.

Reece, who was best mates with Griff, went to prison and was last seen in March last year when Max visited him. He had tried to get information out of him about Lauren’s disappearance. This led to Griff and his mates targeting Roy Cropper.

However, it’s now been confirmed that Lauren’s dad is making a comeback to the soap.

This week, actor Scott Anson took to X, posting a photo of a Coronation Street script and welcome message.

He captioned the post: “Bad boy Reece is back.”

It is unclear whether Reece will still be in prison… Or, whether he’ll be free when he’s next seen on screen.

But, Scott did tease that Reece and Lauren will reunite as he reposted a clip of Lauren’s trial and wrote: “Come see ya dad!! X”

Will Lauren go running back to her dad? (Credit: ITV)

The circumstances of Reece Bolton’s return to the Street

Neither Scott or Corrie have confirmed the circumstances of Reece’s return but it seems that it’s involving Lauren in some way.

Lauren has just been found not guilty at trial for the murder of Joel Deering. Now, she’s focusing on her ill baby Frankie.

She’s got back with Max and is looking towards the future, but we also know that there’s upset in store for her as Max is rushed to hospital after being found trapped in the upcoming Platt house fire.

But, how does Reece fit into all of this? Will tragedy strike, with Lauren having nobody else to turn to but her dad? Or perhaps Reece swoops in to help save sick baby Frankie? All remains to be been…

