Coronation Street follow-up: Prison fears for Debbie as spoilers see Carl edge closer to a last-minute confession

Debbie Webster is bracing herself for the worst in tonight’s Coronation Street (Monday, February 2), convinced she could be heading straight from Weatherfield to a prison cell – unless Carl finally steps up.

With Debbie due in court later this week, the threat of a custodial sentence is hanging heavy over her. But with Carl hiding a huge secret, could he have a last-minute change of heart that turns everything upside down?

Debbie worries that she’s heading to prison (Credit: ITV)

Debbie prepares for prison life in Coronation Street

Debbie spent tonight’s episode putting on a brave face while quietly preparing for the possibility that her freedom is about to be taken away.

Fearing the worst, she gathered her loved ones and urged Kevin to open up emotionally, desperate to know he’d be okay if she ended up behind bars. The thought of worrying about him from a prison cell was almost too much to bear.

Kevin, however, refused to budge, continuing to shut everyone out. And as if that wasn’t stressful enough, Carl soon stormed in and caused a stir after discovering Debbie had asked Ryan – not him – to run the hotel. Awkward doesn’t quite cover it.

Back at her flat, Debbie stood her ground and explained her decision. She insisted Ryan was more than capable and admitted she didn’t want to burden Carl. She trusted Ryan, and that was that.

Carl Webster tried to brush it off, telling Debbie it wasn’t her responsibility to look after him and Kevin. Debbie shot back that it absolutely was – and the idea of being unable to do that from inside a prison terrified her.

Her deepest fear was ending up completely alone, ‘locked up in her own head and away from everyone she loves.’ With her dementia already progressing, the thought of it worsening behind bars – and forgetting the people closest to her – was devastating.

Carl tells Debbie the truth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tease Carl confession as Debbie prepares for verdict

As Coronation Street spoilers for the rest of the week reveal, Carl’s conscience finally begins to crack – and it doesn’t take much. After overhearing Summer telling Nina that Billy would still be alive if Debbie hadn’t been drink-driving, Carl is left reeling. The guilt hits hard, and those words refuse to leave him alone.

Things take another turn when Ronnie warns that prison could accelerate Debbie’s dementia, raising the stakes even higher. Suddenly, staying silent no longer feels like an option.

Panic sets in when Debbie accidentally calls Ronnie ‘Ray,’ confirming everyone’s worst fears. Carl and Ronnie compare notes, Debbie is confronted – and promptly makes a run for it.

Then comes the bombshell. Carl finally admits he was the one driving that night. Debbie, heartbreakingly calm, reveals she’s known the truth all along and has been protecting him because he’s her son. Carl is left stunned as Debbie lays bare just how much she’s sacrificed for him.

Now, with Debbie heading to court to face her fate, the pressure is firmly on Carl. Will guilt finally push him into making a public confession – or will Debbie pay the price for his silence?

