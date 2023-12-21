Coronation Street: Peter Barlow ‘drops hint’ he’ll turn up in Emmerdale after cobbles exit

Over in Coronation Street last night (Wednesday, December 20), Peter decided to meet up with the mother of his liver donor.

Carla immediately decided to take some time out of work so that she could be with Peter for the meetup.

Fans now think that Peter will move to rival soap Emmerdale after spotting a clue within last night’s scenes.

Peter spoke to Val (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Peter met up with his liver donor’s mother

Whilst Carla was preparing for a big meeting at Underworld, Peter stunned her with some news.

He was meeting up with the mother of his liver donor, hoping that this would help him to stay sober.

Carla chose to leave Sarah to deal with the factory whilst she returned to be with Peter.

After the meetup, Peter contemplated his future and started chatting to Carla about his dreams of going for a walk in the Dales and just taking things at a more leisurely pace.

This comes after he considered joining his friend on a cruise, wanting to explore more of the world.

Fans think that Peter will move to Emmerdale village (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict will Peter move to Emmerdale

After hearing Peter talk about the Dales and knowing that he’ll soon be leaving Carla and the cobbles behind, fans of the soap are now all joking that he could soon move to Emmerdale village.

One fan said: “Peter and Carla wanted a walk in the Dales? OMG, they’re off to Emmerdale.”

peter and carla wanted a walk in the dales? omg they’re off to emmerdale #Corrie — megan (@trevorsbrady) December 20, 2023

Can thay do a crossover where Carla and Peter go to the dales and stay at bobs b&b #Corrie #emmerdale — zac (@ItsMeZac13) December 20, 2023

Oh no, does that mean Peter is going to end up in #Emmedale now then lol!*! #Corrie — Jan Wilkins (@janwilkins59) December 20, 2023

Another fan asked: “Can they do a crossover where Carla and Peter go to the Dales and stay at Bob’s B&B?”

A third viewer joked: “Oh no, does that mean Peter is going to end up in Emmerdale now then? Lol!”

Will Peter start afresh elsewhere? (Credit: ITV)

Could Peter enter the Dales?

With a Boxing Day two-hander for Peter and Carla on it’s way, it won’t be long until Peter leaves the cobbles behind as he realises that he and Carla want different things.

However, could he leave and follow his dreams of walking in the Dales? Could an Emmerdale appearance be on the cards for Peter Barlow? Never say never!

