Coronation Street is only on twice this week due to Friday schedule change

The ITV soap Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week but this week sees a schedule change take place.

Viewers will only get two hours of their weekly Corrie fix due to there being no Friday episode.

But, why is there a schedule change for Coronation Street this week and what can you expect from this week’s episodes?

Only two episodes will air this week (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: A change to the usual schedule

Corrie usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm-9pm each week but this week is slightly different.

Viewers will still get their usual episodes on Monday (January 29) and Wednesday (January 31.)

However, on Friday (February 2), no episode of the soap will air. Instead, ITV will air sports coverage.

This is due to the live coverage of the Six Nations airing from 7.15pm, meaning that Corrie can’t air.

France will take on Ireland, with kick-off taking place at 8pm that evening.

Corrie will then return the following week, which means that only two hours of the soap will air this week.

Tracy cheats with Tommy (Credit: ITV)

What to expect from Coronation Street this week?

This week on the cobbles, Michael accuses Ed of starting the fire at the Builder’s Yard in a bid to claim on the insurance.

However, Craig later reveals that an electrical heater was the true cause of the fire. Can Ed forgive his son for blaming him?

Elsewhere, Bethany keeps a secret from Daniel as she struggles to secure herself some work.

Looking at her overdraft, Bethany hides her money troubles from Daniel and Sarah.

And, Mary wants to play matchmaker for Tommy Orpington and Toyah but Tracy does her best to defuel Mary’s idea.

Later on, Tracy’s own feelings for Tommy become clear as she cheats on Steve with him! But, will Steve find out?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

