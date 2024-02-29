Coronation Street is on tonight as the soap catch-up begins – here’s what’s happening

The ITV soap Coronation Street is on screens tonight (Thursday, February 29), despite the soap usually only airing on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

This is due to the soap having failed to have aired in its usual slots this week, meaning that fans are behind on this week’s Weatherfield drama.

So, as Coronation Street airs tonight – here’s what you can expect from the latest episode.

Corrie is on at 8pm (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street on tonight in schedule change

Corrie will air on ITV tonight from 8pm-9pm in a major change to the usual soap schedule.

This is due to the soap not airing in its usual slots earlier on in the week, meaning that it has some catching up to do.

Last night (Wednesday, February 28), Corrie didn’t air due to live coverage of the football taking its place.

With an 8pm kick-off, Liverpool took on Southampton in a live FA cup match airing on the channel.

With fans being a whole episode of Corrie behind, they can now catch-up tonight instead.

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Nick and Leanne struggle with the news of Harvey’s appeal (Credit: ITV)

What to expect from Coronation Street tonight

Tonight on the cobbles, Nick and Leanne struggle to process the news of Harvey’s appeal.

It isn’t long before Damon suggests that Harvey’s paying someone to take the wrap for Natasha’s murder. But, will he work out Adam’s involvement?

Elsewhere, at Rita’s birthday celebrations in the pub, Mary accidentally airdrops Bethany’s article to everyone.

Daisy then finds out that Bethany’s written about her and Ryan’s affair. Will she have it out with her?

In other areas of the Street, Dylan shows Mrs Crawshaw some threatening texts from Mason. However, will she tell her the names of the other bullies too?

And, Alya and Toyah try to lift Dee-Dee’s spirits. But, will they successfully take her mind off Joel?

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!