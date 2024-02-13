Coronation Street is on tonight as soap airs extra episode

The ITV soap Coronation Street doesn’t usually air on a Tuesday night but this week sees a schedule change take place as the show airs on screen this evening (Tuesday, February 13).

Usually airing three episodes a week, Corrie will air an extra episode this week in a bid to make up for missed episodes.

As Coronation Street airs tonight, here’s what you can expect from the latest episode.

Corrie will air at 8pm-9pm (Credit: ITV)

Corrie is on screen tonight

Normally, Corrie doesn’t air on a Tuesday but tonight is a little different for the soap.

A schedule shake up will take place, seeing a one hour episode of the soap air at 8pm-9pm.

This means that four episodes will air this week due to an extra episode airing tonight.

Recently, Corrie’s schedule has been all over the place due to live coverage of the sports taking over ITV.

Now, to make up for missed episodes, the soap is allowing viewers to catch up by airing more episodes this week.

This means that Corrie will air on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday this week.

Liam is humiliated by Mason again (Credit: ITV)

What to expect from Coronation Street tonight

Tonight, over on the cobbles, Billy arranges a special Valentines surprise for Paul in the Bistro.

As the Barbershop Quartet start to perform, Billy gets jealous of one of Paul’s old mates and ends up punching him.

Elsewhere, as Liam returns back to school, Mason destroys his project and films his humiliation.

In other areas of the Street, Bobby does his best to woo Lauren by trying to track down a list of books she needs.

Also, Simon admits his fears to Leanne that he’s turning into his dad, Peter. But, can she help him get back on track?

And, Bethany continues to hide the truth about the Chit-Chat article from Daisy. How long will it stay a secret for?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

