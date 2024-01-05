Coronation Street is not on tonight and won’t return until Tuesday in latest schedule shake-up

The ITV soap Coronation Street usually airs on a Friday night but tonight (Friday, January 5) is rather different as no Corrie will air tonight.

Adding to this schedule shakeup, the soap will also not air on Monday night (January 8).

But, what’s the reason for this schedule shakeup and what can you expect from next week’s episodes?

Coronation Street will not air tonight

Coronation Street usually airs at 8-9pm on Friday nights over on ITV, but tonight will see a change take place.

Corrie won’t air tonight as live coverage of the FA Cup takes over. Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley will go against each other, with the football match kicking of at 8pm.

The ITV soap would then usually next air on Monday but next week, the first instalment of the week will air on Tuesday (January 9).

This is because the FA Cup will once again take the soap’s place on Monday as Wigan Athletic go head to head with Manchester United.

Corrie will now next air on Tuesday at 8-9pm before The Martin Lewis Money Show Live Special.

What to expect of Coronation Street next week

Next week, Paul sadly starts to put his assisted dying plan into action as he tries to get his hands on some drugs.

With Paul making out that he’s in really great pain and needs something strong, Abi feels for him. But, will she help him secure the drugs he needs?

Elsewhere, Aadi and Nina lean in to kiss each other and soon find themselves telling Asha what’s happened.

After Asha heads to Aadi’s flat to confront him, Aadi lies unconscious on the sofa with the broken carbon monoxide monitor next to him. But, can someone get to him in time?

Also, Cassie steals from Terry as Evelyn is whizzed away in a police car. But, will Cassie fess up to the theft?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

