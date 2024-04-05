Coronation Street is not on tonight – here’s why and when it’s back

Coronation Street will not air on ITV tonight – instead they showed an extra episode on Wednesday this week. It means only one soap – Emmerdale – will play out on screen tonight.

Emmerdale will also move in the schedules, however. We’ve got you covered with all the info you need right here.

Toyah’s pretty annoyed Corrie isn’t on! (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street is not on tonight

Sport takes over the ITV schedules once again tonight (Friday April 5) as England’s Women face a qualifying match for Euro 2025. They will be playing Sweden with a kick-off time of 8pm.

It means Emmerdale will air at 7pm instead of its usual 7.30pm time. And that Coronation Street will not be on at all.

Corrie aired its Friday episode on Wednesday (March 3), so viewers have had their full fix this week.

Things don’t look good for Roy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street next week

Corrie is on as usual next week. That means an 8pm episode on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

It’s set to be a difficult week for Roy as he feels increasingly isolated and alone. As he waits for a call back from Lauren’s mum, Kerry, he’s shocked when she turns up at the cafe to see him.

He invites her to stay, but during the night she secretly films the living room and records a commentary making Roy out to be a murderer. However the next day Roy takes a call from Lauren’s mum telling him to leave her alone – and he realises ‘Kerry’ isn’t Kerry at all.

She confesses she’s really Alice and makes a quick exit. But when Roy and Evelyn leave the cafe later on, they come face to face with Alice who starts filming them. Roy tries to stop her, but she stumbles and bangs her head. Alice then accuses Roy of assault.

Later the police arrive and Roy is arrested. He’s then devastatingly charged with the murder of Lauren Bolton.

Maria will be left upset by what Gary says (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in Corrie

Liam and Dylan go missing on the day of Mason’s trial. As Gary, Maria, Violet and Sean work to find them, will they show up and give evidence?

Also, Gary is put out when Maria tells him he doesn’t understand as he’s not Liam’s real dad. He bumps into Sarah and she is upset about Damon’s sentencing.

Inviting her up to the flat, they trade troubles. Gary confesses Maria’s overprotective nature is ruining their relationship. But over at the salon, Maria checks her camera app and sees them together. And when she turns to volume up, she hears everything. And things get worse when Sarah starts to cry and Gary gives her a lingering hug…

Meanwhile, Leanne is getting further drawn in by the Institute and their reality coding teachings. Toyah is concerned and confronts Rowan over the nonsense he’s spouting and reveals she’s a trained counsellor.

Although Rowan’s unfazed by her, Toyah goes home to Nick and warns him Rowan is a fraud preying on the vulnerable. She’s worried he’s going to steal all Leanne’s money, but is she right?

Emmerdale next week

Meanwhile, it’s Emmerdale that faces a schedule change next week as another England Women’s qualifier takes place on Tuesday. It means Monday’s episode (April 8) will be an hour long. Then no Emmerdale will air on Tuesday.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

