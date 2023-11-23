Coronation Street: Mason knife threat scenes had fans heartbroken as Liam’s bullying storyline continues

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, November 22), Liam was threatened by Mason and his friends outside.

Mason’s friends had tipped a bag of rubbish all over Liam before Mason pulled out a blade.

Coronation Street fans have now found these scenes difficult to watch as their hearts broke for Liam.

Mason continued to bully Liam (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Mason pulled a knife out on Liam

Last night, Gary gave Dylan some money to go to the cinema with Liam whilst hoping that this would be enough for them to make up with each other.

However, instead, Dylan chose to hang out with Mason and his friends and soon laughed as Liam had a bag of rubbish chucked over him.

As Mason started filming Liam’s humiliation, Liam grabbed his phone and chucked it on the floor.

Mason was furious and soon pulled out a knife, threatening to stab Liam. Bursting into tears, Liam then went home and told Jake about Mason’s threats.

Dylan then helped Mason hide the knife as Jake called the police, prompting Craig to perform a stop and search on Mason. However, he didn’t find the knife.

With Liam back at home, he soon started receiving online messages as the bullying continued via social media.

Fans were left feeling emotional (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans sickened as Liam is bullied by Mason

After watching these horrifying scenes, Corrie fans have now taken to social media to share their upset over Liam’s bullying ordeal.

One fan commented: “Get this bully off Corrie. Vile character… poor Liam, so upsetting to watch!”

Another person said: “The thought of that knife scene last night in Corrie is still draining blood from my face. The guttural scream from Mason in the face of terrified Liam. Some of the best acting of the year.”

The thought of that knife scene last night in #Corrie is still draining blood from my face. The guttural scream from Mason in the face of terrified Liam. Some of the best acting of the year. — Jamie Summers TV (@JamieSummersTV) November 23, 2023

nah this bullying story is too much, just sobbed at liam 😭😭😭 #corrie — Lauren 🥳🧜🏻‍♀️ (@lrnpndr) November 23, 2023

Seeing Liam's face looking so petrified, and crying in bed, while the messages were coming through was so heartbreaking. Knowing someone's child in real life, is going through the same thing. #corrie #coronationstreet pic.twitter.com/VD5uzckVc0 — Jamal (@Jamal06122771) November 22, 2023

A third viewer wrote: “Nah this bullying story is too much, just sobbed at Liam.”

A final Corrie fan cried: “Seeing Liam’s face looking so petrified, and crying in bed, while the messages were coming through was so heart-breaking knowing someone’s child in real life is going through the same thing.”

Will Liam snitch on Mason? (Credit: ITV)

Will Liam tell anyone about Mason’s bullying?

Liam told Jake that Mason threatened him with a knife but wasn’t happy when he called the police.

Now, Mason’s started moving his bullying to social media as well as in real life. But, will Liam tell Gary and Maria about what he’s going through? Can they protect Liam?

