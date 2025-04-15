A new Coronation Street fan theory predicts that the late Mason Radcliffe is actually alive despite his supposed death.

Mason died at the start of 2025 after being stabbed by his brothers Logan and Matty.

But, a wild new suggestion reckons that Mason never actually passed away after all.

Mason died after being stabbed (Credit: ITV)

Mason’s death in Coronation Street

Teen Mason Radcliffe appeared to be turning his life around in Coronation Street. This was before it was sadly ripped away from him.

He’d been about to head off to Germany for a new job alongside former colleague Stu before his brothers stabbed him.

Abi had spotted Mason bleeding out and had rushed to help him, but once Mason had reached the hospital he sadly lost his life.

Residents of the Street then attended his funeral as the Weatherfield teen was laid to rest in emotional scenes.

But, despite Mason supposedly dying months ago, and with Matty going to prison from the crime, it’s slightly possible that he never truly died…

Is Mason actually still alive? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Mason alive and in witness protection

Even though the Street said goodbye to Mason in January, a new theory suggests that he never actually died. Instead, he could be in witness protection to keep him safe from his brothers.

One fan on Reddit theorised: “Before any of you get excited this isn’t official, it’s just a idea I thought of in my head for a way he could return from the dead.

“So basically with everything Betsy has gone through this year, she could have a mental breakdown and dig up Mason’s grave only to find there isn’t a body there. At the end of the episode it would cut to Lisa entering a witness protection building and informing him that Betsy knows.

“Mason would leave witness protection to return to the Street to move back in with Tim and Sally. At this point in time Dylan would have been released from young offenders and Brody would also be released and causing havoc for Dylan and Sean. Mason would see this and punch Brody in the face.”

Yes, the theory is rather wild, but nothing is out of the question when it comes to soap!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

