Coronation Street legend Dame Maureen Lipman set to tie the knot next week aged 79

Dame Maureen Lipman is set to get married next week after the Coronation Street star proposed to her partner on a train.

Maureen proposed to her partner David Turner last September and now the big wedding day is almost here.

Her friend Giles Brandreth recently revealed the exciting news, also confirming that he’ll be a wedding guest this weekend.

Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman proposes to partner

Dame Maureen Lipman first publicly spoke about her new romance with David in 2023.

The LA Fitness co-owner said ‘yes’ to Maureen’s proposal in September last year after Maureen proposed to him on a train.

Maureen revealed all the details of the special moment while speaking to the Spectator last year.

She shared: “In truth I had been rather against the ‘M’ word, but on a train coming back from Edinburgh he mentioned that it was the minor festival of Tu B’Av – a day when a Jewish woman can ask a man to marry her.

“Unable to resist the gag, I slid under the table separating us onto one knee and asked him for his hand. To my surprise and slight panic, he gave it.”

Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman set to get wed

On the weekend, Maureen and David’s wedding day will finally arrive as Celebrity Gogglebox co-star and friend Giles Brandreth has confirmed.

On his Rosebud podcast, Giles revealed that Maureen is due to get married to David this Sunday (September 7).

He confirmed: “Dame Maureen Lipman, this Sunday I will be going to her wedding. She’s getting married.

“She’s getting married in the morning! I think it’s actually the afternoon. I’ll be there. Isn’t it fantastic? To get married in your 80th year is fantastic.”

The Corrie star is about to enter a new chapter in her life with David, previously being married to TV scriptwriter Jack Rosenthal for three decades until his death in 2004.

Maureen’s children Amy and Adam, and David’s three children are also said to have ‘welcomed’ the happy news of the couple’s upcoming marriage. Exciting times ahead.

