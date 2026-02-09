Former Coronation Street favourite Beverley Callard has shared a reassuring update with fans after bravely revealing her cancer diagnosis.

The Liz McDonald actress opened up about the shock news during an appearance on Patrick Kielty’s Late Late Show on Friday night (February 6), where she explained she learned about her diagnosis just minutes before stepping onto the set of Irish soap Fair City.

Beverley revealed she was told she needed to return to the UK only 15 to 20 minutes before filming her very first scenes as new character Lily. Despite the timing, she carried on filming, later confirming the cancer had thankfully been caught early.

Coronation Street star Beverley Callard reveals cancer diagnosis

Speaking on the show, Beverley explained that she had undergone tests shortly before leaving the UK, but the results came through at the worst possible moment.

She said: “I’d had some tests just before I left the UK and literally 15 to 20 minutes before [her first scene] I was in my dressing room at Fair City, getting ready to go on, and I was quite nervous and thinking, I hope everybody thinks I’m alright.

“And my consultant rang me and said: ‘You’ve got to come back to the UK.’ I said: ‘Well I can’t possibly, you know, I’ve just taken a new job I’m away for a month.’ I was diagnosed with breast cancer.”

While Beverley confirmed she will need surgery and radiotherapy, she reassured viewers that she felt ‘absolutely fine.’

The actress travelled back to England on Saturday (February 7) for further tests, but also shared that she expects to return to Fair City in Dublin within the next few weeks.

Beverley Callard issues hopeful update to fans amid cancer journey

After arriving back in the UK, Beverley Callard took to social media on Sunday (February 8) to thank fans for their overwhelming support and to share how she’s feeling.

Posting a video on Instagram while stroking her dog, Beverley wrote: “We’ve made it back home to Norfolk, and just popping on to say a huge thank you for all your messages of love and well wishes. I have a busy week ahead with more tests but I’m feeling positive and strong. I will of course keep you all posted.”

Speaking directly to camera, she added: “Everything begins this week. On Wednesday, they’re testing lymph nodes and lymph glands and all of that. And, I will keep everybody updated.”

She ended the clip by once again thanking fans for their kindness and support, promising to keep them with her every step of the way.

