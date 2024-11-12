Lisa Swain is adamant that somebody is framing her on Coronation Street for the murder of Joel Deering – but is it Lauren?

Last night (Monday, November 11) saw Lisa get arrested in the Rovers by Kit Green on suspicious of killing Joel.

Her CS spray was found with the suspected murder weapon. But, did someone plant it there?

Someone’s out to get Lisa it seems (Credit: ITV)

Corrie: Lisa Swain arrested

Yesterday on the cobbles, Lisa was having a fair few drinks in the Rovers, drowning her sorrows. She wasn’t taking being suspended from work very well…

Carla then walked in with some news… but all Lisa really cared about was it being ‘gin o’clock.’

Poor Carla then had to break the news that Dee-Dee had confessed to killing Joel. But, things soon took a turn when Kit appeared and suddenly arrested Lisa on suspicion of murder.

At the station, Kit revealed that Lisa’s CS spray had been found with a new suspected murder weapon – a rock.

Lisa assured him that she had been in the hospital due to her car accident on the night of Joel’s death but Kit wouldn’t be able to check her phone for evidence as it was broken.

Kit then said that he’d have to keep Lisa in overnight…

Is Lauren trying to frame her? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Lauren framing Lisa for murder?

At the end of last night’s episode, a flashback saw Carla quizzing Max and Lauren after spotting them with a suitcase in the middle of the night.

She had only just realised that Lauren and Max’s suitcase was actually Joel’s.

Now, remembering how Lauren had previously taken Lisa’s CS spray from her bag, a new fan theory reckons that Lauren could be purposely framing Lisa for her or Max’s own crime in a bid to get revenge on her for Betsy buying the abortion pills Joel used to bring on early labour.

The fan theory read: “Lauren and Max framing Lisa as payback for what Betsy did for Joel???? I’m calling it!”

Another fan wondered: “Did Lauren/Max plant the evidence to frame Lisa Swain?”

A third fan suggested: “Max did it to protect Lauren and Lauren found out and helped him cover it up. She planted Lisa’s CS spray to set up Lisa! 100%!”

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.