New policeman Kit has angered Coronation Street fans over his behaviour towards fan-favourite Lisa Swain after last night’s scenes (Wednesday, September 4).

DS Swain became a regular character earlier this year – a move that went down well with viewers.

Kit, meanwhile, has been rubbing everyone up the wrong way, and now his shoulder barge on Swain has annoyed viewers.

Swain confronted Kit (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Swain quizzed Kit

Yesterday’s episode saw Swain question her colleague about his arrest of Nathan Curtis.

Kit didn’t like his professionalism being questioned and threatened Swain by telling her the DI wouldn’t like it if he found out she was still pursuing the case.

Later, Swain approached Kit in the Bistro and called him a ‘slime ball’ for reporting her for continuing to investigate Joel Deering and Nathan. He responded that he did it because she was ‘disobeying orders.’

Kit then barged past Swain as he left the restaurant. A move that didn’t go unnoticed by viewers at home.

Fans have defended DS Lisa Swain (Credit: ITV)

Fans outraged by Kit’s behaviour

Following Kit’s power play, fans took to X to express their disgust at his behaviour.

“See if Kit lays a finger on Swain again, I’m gonna throw hands! Grr can’t wait for Swain to knock that smug smile off his face. Imagine shoulder bumping DS Swain. THE CHEEK!” wrote one fan.

A second viewer said: “No, no, this is unacceptable, Kit shouldering Swain,” and a third added: “Kit can’t dictate to Swain when he’s as bent as a five bob note.”

Other fans referred to Kit as a ‘hypocrite,’ while another viewer is eager for DS Swain to discover Kit planted the evidence in Nathan’s van. “Hope she gets that CCTV footage of him planting evidence!,” they wrote.

Will Swain continue to investigate the case and risk her job?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!