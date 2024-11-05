In Coronation Street, Kit Green could be Betsy Swain’s biological dad – well at least, according to a certain fan theory online.

Betsy arrived on the Street earlier this year and has since been stirring trouble with her mum, DS Lisa Swain. She had a brief run-in with Joel Deering, and even called medics to source drugs intended to abort Lauren’s baby.

Elsewhere, Kit has been working around the clock to find Joel’s murderer – and could even be considered a suspect. It appears he’s trying to frame Lisa. Could there be a reason?

Kit could be Betsy’s dad (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Kit covering up?

Previously, we saw Daisy discover a bottle of vodka in Kit’s box as he prepared to move. After a confrontation, Kit said he stole it after Paul’s death as a way to deal with his grief.

However, we saw several flashbacks which indicated Kit may have had a role to play in Joel’s death…

In the dramatic flashback showdown, he manhandled a beaten-up Joel.

He told Kit to back down, because Joel knew that Kit had planted false evidence to frame Nathan Curtis. Joel reminded him Nathan was his client…

In the end, Joel got back in his car after Kit was left unsure about whether his alibi would hold up to the police.

Kit is not the only suspect, we also saw Dee-Dee approaching Joel’s car with a crowbar. However, he seems intent on getting Lisa questioned on her role in the case.

The bent copper was interested to learn that she had shouted at Daisy, and later informed Lisa that she would have to have her phone confiscated. He also grilled her on the night of Joel’s death.

Adding to this, Kit said he can deal with her in an ominous admission to Daisy. We’ve even seen him tamper with evidence regarding to Joel’s case. But what is he hiding?

Kit could be framing Lisa (Credit: ITV)

Fan theory: Kit is Betsy’s biological dad?

While it might be him trying to cover up his crime, some fans predict a huge twist involving Betsy.

One Facebook user asked: “Could Kit be Betsy’s dad? And that’s why he’s so against Swain?” Some fans believe Kit could be trying to get Betsy back.

We know Betsy’s mum and Lisa’s partner passed away during a police car chase, but we don’t know about her biological father. Could it be Kit?

Someone replied: “It’s possible. If the mother used a sperm donor. And Kit donated sperm. Anything is possible in soap land.”

Another added: “Good thinking. Possible I suppose.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

