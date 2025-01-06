Former Coronation Street star Jessica Barden has revealed that she secretly gave birth to her second child last summer.

The actress, who played Kayleigh Morton on the soap, shared the news on Instagram, with her former co-stars sending messages of congratulations.

Jessica also remained private after the birth of her first child, and despite confirming the birth of her second child, she hasn’t shared any photos.

Jessica has announced the birth of her second child (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Jessica Barden gives birth

Actress Jessica took to Instagram to share that she gave birth to her second child in the summer. Posting some photos of herself, Jessica captioned the post: “I am late posting these insane images that I absolutely love and will cherish forever because I was giving birth to the child lol.”

She also shared a picture of her in the hospital bed, though the baby isn’t visible.

The actress’ fans, friends and former Coronation Street co-stars took to the comments section with messages of support.

Sacha Parkinson, who announced her pregnancy last month, said: ‘Iconic’ with a crown emoji. While Brooke Vincent, who played Sophie Webster, wrote: ‘Obsessed.’

Jessica played Kayleigh on Corrie (Credit: ITV/ Shutterstock)

Who did Jessica Barden play in Coronation Street?

Jessica starred as Kayleigh Morton in Coronation Street between 2007 and 2008.

Kayleigh was the youngest daughter of Jerry Morton and Teresa Bryant. Jodie, Darryl, Mel and Finlay were her siblings.

She arrived in the Street with her dad and siblings following her parents divorce. However, she was unhappy at first and wanted to go back to live with her mum.

Jerry granted Kayleigh her wish, but she still appeared frequently. It was later revealed that Teresa had gone on holiday and left Kayleigh to look after her 6-year-old half brother Finlay.

Other storylines saw a brief romance with Chesney as well as getting caught up in a robbery at the Kabin. She left in 2008 for a new life in Spain with her dad and Finlay.

Since leaving the soap, Jessica has appeared in many films including Far from the Madding Crowd and Hanna. She also had a lead role in TV series The End of the F***ing World.

