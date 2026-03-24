Coronation Street ITVX episode sees beloved character arrested in early release twist

There was plenty of drama for Coronation Street fans tuning into Tuesday’s early ITVX episode (March 24), as one well-loved resident found himself arrested and in serious trouble – despite protesting his innocence.

Dev Alahan’s day took a dramatic turn when DS Lisa Swain arrived at the corner shop and arrested him over the assault on Mal Roper. But, Mal’s sudden ‘memory breakthrough’ isn’t quite what it seems.

Mal had a ‘memory flashback’ (Credit: ITV)

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Mal ‘remembers’ his attacker in ITVX episode

Fresh out of hospital and back on the cobbles, Mal Roper is wasting no time stirring things up. Still determined to drive a wedge between Bernie and Dev, he set his plan in motion by heading straight to the police station.

There, he dropped a bombshell on DS Lisa Swain, claiming he’d experienced a sudden ‘memory flashback’ and could now recall exactly who attacked him.

Pointing the finger firmly at Dev Alahan, Mal left Lisa with little choice but to act. She quickly contacted Kit, asking him to come to the station, but not before giving him a heads-up about the accusation – especially given Dev’s role as his step-dad.

Understandably, Kit was stunned by the claim. From his perspective, Dev would never be capable of such violence… though viewers know there’s more to the story, with Kit himself actually responsible for the attack.

Dev was accused of attacking Mal (Credit: ITV)

Dev arrested in Coronation Street

Following her conversation with Kit, Lisa wasted no time and headed to the shop, where she arrested a completely blindsided Dev on suspicion of attacking Mal.

Bernie soon caught wind of the situation and rushed to the station, standing firmly by Dev and assuring him she believed he was innocent.

However, behind the scenes, Bernie is carrying a heavy secret. She knows exactly who attacked Mal and is desperately trying to shield her son from the truth coming out.

Now caught between her husband and her child, Bernie faces an impossible choice. With Mal’s scheme gaining momentum, could he succeed in tearing Dev and Bernie apart? And as the pressure builds, is Dev at risk of paying the price for a crime he didn’t commit?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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