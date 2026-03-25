It was a wedding like no other on today’s ITVX episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, March 25), as Theo threw Todd completely off guard with a marriage stunt straight out of a drama playbook.

Todd had no clue he was about to say ‘I do’ when Theo blindfolded him and whisked him off to their surprise ceremony. While Todd ultimately went through with the vows, it quickly became clear that not everyone in Weatherfield was thrilled by the news.

They tied the knot (Credit: ITV)

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Theo Silverton’s big surprise leaves Todd stunned in Coronation Street

Theo Silverton turned up at Todd’s workplace looking sharp and ready to shock, before whisking him away blindfolded to a wedding he’d never actually cancelled. With Gary and Maria acting as witnesses, Theo began his vows, painting their relationship as a ‘rollercoaster’ and comparing it to ‘dynamite.’

Todd, visibly nervous and bewildered, had to scramble for his own words before uttering the fateful ‘I do’ and officially tying the knot. The newlyweds, accompanied by Gary and Maria, then made their way to the Rovers to break the news to the rest of Weatherfield.

George and Christina have expressed their concerns (Credit: ITV)

Friends voice their doubts

The reaction from Todd’s friends was far from celebratory. As Gary and Maria proudly introduced the couple to the pub’s patrons, George and Summer exchanged concerned looks. They worried the wedding had been rushed, pointing out that the couple had only recently reconciled. Todd may have been essentially ‘dragged’ down the aisle.

Christina shared George’s apprehensions, raising more questions about the sudden nuptials. Theo quickly heard them whispering and confronted George. He’d blamed Theo for not inviting him. Theo brushed it off, insisting it wasn’t personal. His own children hadn’t attended either, and Gary and Maria were only there to act as witnesses.

But with the warning signs piling up, is George beginning to recognise Theo’s controlling behaviour toward Todd? And will he finally speak out?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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