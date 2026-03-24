Coronation Street follow-up: As Theo plots marriage to Todd, all the must-know details ahead of the wedding

There’s a huge shock brewing on Coronation Street, and Todd Grimshaw could be heading for a life-changing moment without even realising it. Theo Silverton has revealed his jaw-dropping plan to tie the knot tomorrow – but in a twist that’s sure to get viewers talking, Todd hasn’t got a clue what’s coming.

During tonight’s episode (Tuesday, March 24), Theo casually let slip to Gary Windass that by this time tomorrow, he’ll be a married man. The only problem? The groom himself is completely in the dark.

Theo wants to marry Todd tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

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Theo’s bold wedding move stuns Coronation Street residents

Earlier in the episode, Theo and Todd left George Shuttleworth and Christina reeling when they announced they were officially back together.

George didn’t hold back, questioning Todd’s decision and admitting he thought Todd had ‘lost his sparkle’ while he was with Theo. He made it clear he wasn’t convinced rekindling the relationship was a good idea.

When Todd later relayed those concerns, Theo wasted no time trying to win George and Christina over, inviting them out for dinner. While they appeared supportive to his face, their worries about Todd didn’t disappear.

Later at the bistro, Theo shared his big news with Gary – revealing he’s planning a surprise wedding for Todd the very next day.

Will they get wed? (Credit: ITV)

Four big clues about Todd and Theo Coronation Street wedding

Theo’s plan to lock in a future with Todd is already raising eyebrows, and there are several key details that hint at what’s ahead.

1. Theo never actually cancelled the wedding

Although Theo told Todd their wedding was off during their split, it turns out he never officially cancelled anything. With everything still in place, the ceremony is ready to go at a moment’s notice.

2. Gary unknowingly plays a key role

Gary becomes an important part of Theo’s plan, agreeing to help with the surprise. Believing Todd will be thrilled, Gary is fully on board and even set to act as a witness alongside Maria.

But he’s completely unaware of Theo’s real intentions.

3. Todd faces a major decision

After previously thinking he’d escaped Theo, Todd now finds himself back in the relationship. While it’s not confirmed whether he agrees to the wedding, he’s seen wearing a ring the following day – suggesting he may go through with it.

And it doesn’t stop there, as Todd is also planning to move to Belfast with Theo the following week.

4. George’s fears aren’t going away

George may not know about the wedding plans, but his doubts about Theo remain strong.

Worryingly, he overhears Theo verbally abusing Todd in the flat the day after the ceremony. With tensions already high, has Todd made a decision he can’t undo?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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