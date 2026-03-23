Coronation Street follow-up: Theo plots wedding trap as Todd takes him back

In tonight’s Coronation Street (Monday, March 23), sparks flew as Theo and Todd took things to the next level – literally – before deciding to give their romance another go.

The drama kicked off with Todd missing his marathon after Theo meddled with his alarms, leaving him scrambling for comfort – and he found it in the arms of his ex. But fans shouldn’t get too comfortable: spoilers for the rest of the week hint that Theo isn’t done plotting, and a simple reunion might not be enough.

Theo and Todd slept together (Credit: ITV)

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Marathon mayhem on the cobbles

Chaos erupted when Todd’s absence at the marathon left his friends scratching their heads. Theo casually suggested Todd had set off early, until the truth came out – Todd had completely slept through it.

Ever the ‘hero,’ Theo blocked James from checking in and rushed to Todd’s flat. Todd, mortified, thought he’d just missed all his alarms – oblivious to Theo’s secret meddling. It turns out Theo had spiked Todd’s drink and switched off the alarms himself. With Todd vulnerable, Theo spun it as fate, claiming perhaps the race just wasn’t meant to be.

Later, in a cheeky twist, Theo presented Todd with a medal at the Rovers while their friends reminded him Billy would still be proud. Things got even messier when Summer walked in mid-afternoon to find the pair in a compromising situation. Theo promptly declared them ‘back together,’ leaving Todd stunned – though he did manage an ‘I love you’ and a kiss. Trouble, it seems, is never far behind.

Will Todd agree to marry Theo? (Credit: ITV)

Theo Silverton’s marriage plot unfolds in Coronation Street spoilers

Coronation Street spoilers hint that Theo has bigger plans than just rekindling a romance. This week, he appears determined to lock Todd down for good with a marriage trap.

George tries to warn Todd, suggesting Theo might not have his best interests at heart – but Todd isn’t listening. Over lunch, Theo turns on the charm, convincing George and Christina he’s changed and that Todd’s happiness is his top priority. George plays along politely, but once Theo leaves, he confides in Christina that it’s all a façade. Meanwhile, Theo isn’t wasting any time plotting, even letting Gary in on his scheme to win Todd back.

And what a scheme it is. Theo blindfolds Todd and whisks him to the registry office, where Gary and Maria are waiting. Producing two rings, he reveals the wedding was never officially cancelled – leaving Todd shocked.

Later, Todd wakes feeling worse for wear, while Theo storms off. Believing Todd is behind a closed door, Theo lashes out – only for George to emerge instead, leaving Theo rattled. Will Todd go through with the marriage, and can he ever truly escape Theo’s schemes?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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