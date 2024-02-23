Coronation Street is not on tonight and suffers more schedule changes next week – here’s everything we know

Coronation Street isn’t on tonight as the soap continues to be hit by schedule changes. And this is set to continue next week – with more disruption ahead for the beloved ITV soap.

This is due to an international football match airing instead of Coronation Street tonight, between 7.30pm and 10pm. It means the soap has once again only aired two episodes this week.

The chaos continues next week, so when is Corrie on next week?

In a shake-up to schedules, tonight’s episode already aired earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

When is Coronation Street on next week?

In continued changes to ITV’s schedule, Corrie won’t air in its usual Wednesday slot, with the FA Cup disrupting matters by airing all night from 7.30pm.

However, Coronation Street will instead air on Thursday (February 29) at 8pm to make up for the missed ep the day before.

Desperate Steve plans to rekindle his marriage (Credit: ITV)

What’s happening on Coronation Street next week?

Next week’s episodes of Coronation Street will see Tim set an ultimatum for a shocked Tracy. After discovering that she has been having an affair with Tommy, Tim demands that she come clean to Steve.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Tracy returns home to find Steve waiting on one knee – and wanting to renew his vows. How will Steve tells his friend the happy news?

Ryan returns to see a stunned Daisy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan is back!

Meanwhile, Daisy is horrified to have her dirty laundry aired in a gossip magazine article by Bethany. When Bethany publishes a story on Daisy’s affair with Ryan, she retaliates by getting her fired.

After a series of shocking revelations between Daisy, Daniel and Bethany, an upset Daisy returns home – and finds that Ryan has returned to Weatherfield. But how will this change things?

Adam is torn between the law and his vendetta against Damon (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Adam is conflicted when he learns of evidence proving that John couldn’t have committed Harvey’s crime. With the appeal in peril, Harvey demands that Adam destroy said evidence.

But how will Adam react when confronted by Dee-Dee about the appeal?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

