Coronation Street follow-up: Theo and Todd’s big day may trigger villain’s comeuppance, here’s who could expose him

Todd and Theo tied the knot in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, March 25), but while the ceremony may have gone ahead, it’s safe to say not everyone was convinced it was a happy ending.

Although Todd tried to embrace married life with a smile, there were clear signs that all is not well beneath the surface – and viewers are already bracing themselves for what could come next.

With tensions building, who will be the one to expose Theo’s abusive behaviour?

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Theo and Todd tied the know (Credit: ITV)

Theo and Todd’s wedding in Coronation Street

Todd was left completely blindsided when Theo showed up at his workplace looking unusually smart – and clearly hiding something. Before Todd could get any answers, Theo blindfolded him and led him away, revealing a surprise wedding he had secretly arranged.

With Gary and Maria acting as witnesses, Theo delivered emotional vows, describing their relationship as a ‘rollercoaster’ and ‘dynamite.’ Todd, still reeling, scrambled to respond before ultimately giving in to the moment and agreeing to marry Theo there and then.

After the ceremony, the pair headed to the Rovers to share their news – but the reaction from friends and family was far from straightforward. While some attempted to celebrate, George, Summer and Christina couldn’t shake their unease, especially given how quickly everything had happened following the couple’s reunion.

As concerns continue to mount and Theo brushes them aside, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Todd may have rushed into something far more serious than he realises.

Who will expose Theo? (Credit: ITV)

5 Coronation Street characters who could expose Theo’s abusive side

Summer

Summer was seen speaking to George tonight, confused and unsettled about why they hadn’t been present at the wedding. She questioned whether the ceremony was truly what Todd wanted, pointing out how quickly it all happened after the pair got back together.

Right now, Summer has no idea about the abuse Todd is facing. Or, Theo’s past actions involving her dad Billy. But in soap land, secrets rarely stay hidden for long. Could Summer be the one to uncover the truth?

Gary

Gary Windass has been positioned as one of Theo’s closest allies, with their friendship playing a key role in recent scenes. However, that loyalty may soon be tested.

Upcoming moments reveal that Gary begins to notice troubling behaviour, especially after Sarah raises concerns. He eventually overhears Theo’s abuse, leading him to sack Theo and step in to support Todd. Will Gary go further and help bring Theo down?

George

George is already deeply suspicious of Theo and has made no secret of his worries. He’s previously pointed out that Todd seemed to ‘lose his sparkle’ during the relationship, urging him to stay away.

Keeping a watchful eye on the situation, George is set to overhear Theo’s behaviour for himself later this week. Whether he chooses to keep quiet or speak out could make all the difference.

Christina

While Christina hasn’t known Todd as long as others, she’s firmly on George’s side and is beginning to sense that something isn’t right.

With George becoming more involved, Christina could play a key role in helping him gather what’s needed to expose Theo and protect Todd.

Sarah

As one of Todd’s longest-standing friends, Sarah is quick to notice that something feels off. She’s already been concerned about his recent struggles, including his isolation and financial problems.

Next week, Sarah shares her worries with Gary, setting events in motion. But will her instincts be enough to finally bring the truth to light?

As the drama continues to unfold, it seems only a matter of time before Theo’s behaviour is exposed. The real question is who will take that first step – and whether it will happen before Todd is hurt even further.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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