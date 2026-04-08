Coronation Street follow-up: As Jodie carries out police badge theft stunt, fan theory predicts dark split plot for Carla and Lisa

In tonight’s Coronation Street (Wednesday, April 8), viewers watched Jodie Ramsey take things a step further in her simmering feud with DS Lisa Swain – and it’s already set tongues wagging.

After quietly pocketing Lisa’s police badge, fans are now convinced this could be just the beginning of something far more disruptive.

Jodie took Lisa’s badge (Credit: ITV)

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Jodie gets her revenge on Lisa

While looking after baby Connie, Jodie couldn’t help but compare her own situation to Carla’s, clearly envious of her independence and success. Carla’s suggestion that Jodie could one day run her own business seemed to give her plenty to think about.

But the mood shifted when a tired Lisa returned home from her night shift and bluntly asked Jodie to make her a coffee – a moment that didn’t go down well.

Things soon picked up again when Carla handed Lisa a letter confirming her decree absolute, meaning her divorce from Becky Swain was finally official. Keen to celebrate, Carla and Lisa headed out for breakfast, leaving Jodie alone in the house.

That’s when she made her move.

Still stung by Lisa’s earlier tone, Jodie grabbed her police ID and slipped it into her jacket. When Lisa later apologised for snapping at her, Jodie hesitated – but ultimately chose not to return the badge, sticking with her plan.

What is Jodie planning for the couple? (Credit: ITV)

Fan theory suggests Jodie could try to drive Carla and Lisa apart

Now, viewers are already speculating that stealing the badge might not be the end of Jodie’s actions. In fact, one theory suggests she could be about to interfere in Carla and Lisa’s relationship in a much more personal way.

Given Jodie’s past behaviour, some fans think she may attempt to get closer to Carla – potentially in a bid to come between the couple.

Sharing their thoughts on X, one viewer wrote: “Okay, hear me out, what if Jodie tries it on with Carla or makes it look like her and Carla are in a romantic situation? I mean she’s trying to worm her way into replacing Shona maybe she will try and replace Lisa!”

With Carla and Lisa’s wedding fast approaching, it’s hardly the ideal timing. And with spoilers already confirming that Betsy discovers a dead body on the big day – and that Jodie is among five possible victims – questions are mounting.

Could Jodie’s latest move be part of a bigger plan? And might her actions put everything at risk just as Carla and Lisa prepare to tie the knot?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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