Coronation Street fans spot major ‘error’ that could’ve seen Craig survive in exit storyline

Coronation Street fans have spotted an ‘error’ made by Craig Tinker that doomed his exit fate right before Mick attacked him.

Last night (Monday, May 19), Craig decided to play the hero and investigate a disturbance alone.

But, Mick Michaelis was riled up and decided to whack Craig over the head with a bat.

Mick attacked Craig (Credit: ITV)

Craig Tinker’s upcoming death exit in Coronation Street

Craig Tinker’s upcoming death in Coronation Street is no secret as the police officer sadly loses his life this week.

Yesterday evening on the cobbles, Craig was supposed to be shadowing Kit Green at work but Kit wasn’t in the mood to train him.

Lisa Swain then encouraged Craig to show Kit just how capable he was, with Craig then going to investigate a welfare concern at the Michaelis’ house.

It wasn’t long before Craig decided to go out on patrol and follow an angry Mick Michaelis down, pulling him over for drunk driving.

However, Craig didn’t wait for any sort of backup and decided to confront him alone. He then went to grab a breathalyser but Mick wasn’t keen on cooperating with him, pulling out a bat.

Before long, Craig was whacked unconscious and left for dead on the floor as Mick scarpered.

Craig could’ve saved his own life (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans blast PC Tinker for ‘sealing’ his own fate

With Craig not waiting for backup, fans have noted that if he’d just held fire for a bit until another officer turned up to support him then his life could’ve been saved.

Mick might’ve not attacked him if he wasn’t alone…

One Coronation Street fan said: “Oh Craig, you needed backup.”

Another viewer commented: “Not that I’m a police expert or anything but, for me, Craig was far too inexperienced to be doing a job like that on his own. He didn’t have any backup, he didn’t have the body cam on and he knew the van surely as he reported it before, he should have taken the bat etc.”

A third person added: “Craig really should have called for backup when he had the chance… I reckon he’s dead now anyway. Sean’s statement won’t make any difference!”

